Health

Local council could pass 'no confidence' vote on Grampians Health

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 10:00am
A western Victorian council will vote on passing a motion of no confidence in Grampians Health after, it claims, a reduction of medical services in the region following the amalgamation of several local health services into Grampians Health in 2021.

Local News

