Horsham Flying Club celebrates 60 years of soaring with August social event

By Staff Reporters
August 7 2023 - 3:00pm
Tiger Moth VH-WAL in flight over Wimmera River. Picture Supplied
The Horsham Flying Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday, August 19, with past and present members gathering from across Victoria and interstate for the event.

