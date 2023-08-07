The Horsham Flying Club will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Saturday, August 19, with past and present members gathering from across Victoria and interstate for the event.
Featured speakers will be past and present members accompanied by a range of audio-visual presentations milestone event held at Westside Horsham.
Michael Hogan, a life member as well as a past-president and secretary, said the day will be memorable for many reasons.
"I am excited to be catching up with the many friends I have made over my 38 years as a member of the Horsham Flying Club and Wimmera Soaring Club," he said.
"People are coming from all across Victoria, and one is travelling from Brisbane to attend. It will be great to meet up again with the people who taught me to fly all those years ago and instilled the love of flying that I still have today."
The Horsham Flying Club was formed as the Wimmera Soaring Club on March 20, 1963, at a public meeting at the Horsham Town Hall after a weekend of glider flying demonstrations by the Sunraysia Gliding Club of Mildura.
Starting with a Slingsby T31b two-seat glider and a De Havilland Tiger Moth as a glider tug and initially operating from a paddock alongside Curran Road, the then Wimmera Soaring Club worked at sites at Lower Norton, Kalkee, and Dooen before settling on the Horsham Aerodrome in 1967.
Apart from providing the opportunity to learn to fly gliders, the club established Horsham Week, a weeklong gliding competition that has been attracting visiting pilots from across Australia for more than 57 years.
The club reached its peak membership of more than 70 during the 1970s but experienced a membership decline into the 1990s with the encroachment of alternative aviation opportunities.
The Wimmera Soaring Club amalgamated with the Wimmera Sports Aircraft Association in 2004 to establish a home for all forms of sport aviation.
"Currently, the club has a small but active membership operating from an established airfield with top-class facilities and a mix of four gliders and powered aircraft," Mr Hogan said.
A celebration is planned for Saturday, 19th August, at West Side Horsham, featuring a dinner for past and present members, their friends, and special guests.
Tickets can be obtained from TryBooking via the club's Facebook page link - search for Horsham Flying Club.
