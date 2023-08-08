The Pathways and Try-a-Trade Expo in Horsham on Thursday, August 3, was open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait secondary Students years 7-12 and their families.
Attendance was triple that of previous years for the Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative's annual Pathways and Try-a-Trade expo, with more than 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and their family members attending from across 12 schools in the Wimmera region, with some traveling as far as Goroke and Ararat.
Former-Horsham resident Gunai Kurnai and Monero man Kynan Clarke, who now works in the film industry, was the guest speaker.
Kynan made a connection at Goolum Goolum's 2018 Expo that led to him landing a position at a university.
His experience of taking a risk to follow his dreams into a career in the creative industries gave students an excellent example of how hard work and perseverance can lead to better opportunities.
Held in the Maydale Pavilion at the Horsham Showgrounds, exhibits included Emergency Services, Police, Ambulance, Fire, Forestry, Army, Plumbing, Bricklaying, Carpentry, Australian Defence Force, and Hairdressing.
In addition, the Pavilion hosted more than 20 stalls, including three Universities, TAFE, schools, and Indigenous support programs, plus several hands-on activities, including learning the resuscitation technique with the Ambulance service.
Students and visitors were invited to make a toolbox to take home, take part in bricklaying and use the forestry and fire hoses.
They learned more about these services, explored apprenticeship opportunities, and engaged in hands-on activities to experience the trades firsthand.
Angel Nikkelson, 16, showed her spanner skills by unbolting an engine block and beating 53 other students in 55 seconds.
Stallholders were kept busy throughout the event with solid engagement from students.
A spokesperson from Goolum Goolum said, "anecdotal feedback on the day showed the combination of the interactivity of the stalls and face-to-face interactions with industry professionals extensively illustrated real-life workplace examples and experiences for the students."
Additionally, university officials' presence allowed students to learn about tertiary education and scholarship opportunities.
The expo allowed young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to gain insight and information about their dream careers.
In the lead up to the Wimmera Challenge later this year, students were shown how to form teams of three, build and paint a canoe and then race it on the day.
A free barbecue and coffee van was available.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-operative (GGAC) is an Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisation. Based in Horsham, and provides a range of health, family, community, justice, and cultural engagement services to communities throughout the Wimmera region, fostering cultural pride and delivering services concerning Aboriginal culture, history, and experience.
