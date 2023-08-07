Wimmera-based trainers must be thinking this training game is an easy caper with no less than 11 winners in the past week led in by local kennels.
The highlight a winning treble for Andrea Gurry at Warrnambool on Monday, July 31, with three runners entered for three winners.
Kicking the week off was the Monday meeting and Nhill's Gurry made the journey to Warrnambool and returned one incredibly happy camper as not often can you take three dogs to the track and win with all three.
Miss Verdansky was the first to break through breaking her maiden status leading all the way in the good time of 22:44sec over the 390m.
What's The Buzz then stepped things up a notch leading all the way in smart 22:23sec.
Loco Tonto had to do things the hard way coming from off the pace and through traffic but still victorious in 22:70sec.
Excellent job Andrea.
Action moved to Horsham on Tuesday, August 1, and five of the 12 winners were local trainers.
Peter Carter (Horsham) won races one and two with Deadly Dave owned by son Dezi Carter taking out his maiden in a closely run affair by a neck in 23:64sec over the 410m journey.
Another Houdini was then victorious in the second event of the day taking out the Horsham Doors and Glass Grade 7 event in 23:29sec.
Garry George of Beulah then struck with Pat's Star, lighting up early, splitting 10:27, then holding on to fend off challengers winning in the smart time of 23:30sec.
Wonwondah's Pat Smith then returned to handle Flash Banner; she could teach Cliff a thing or two as unlike last week.
Flash Banner flew the start and was never in danger of being beaten winning in the smart time of 23:18sec.
Winner five for the night was brought up in the last race on the card when team Fullerton's (Red Cliff) struck with Red Strand coming from off the pace to win impressively in 23:43sec.
George then made the double trek to Shepparton on Thursday and Saturday and struck at both meetings with Moonlight Storm overcoming an unsuitable wide draw to lead all the way in a brilliant 25:40sec, Haaland continued pinging the lids on Saturday flying early to put the race to bed winning brilliantly in 21:98sec.
Wonwondah's Cliff Smith also made the Saturday trek and Curry Classified was sent out a $1.40 favorite and won like it, flying early and winning by close on six and a half lengths in a slashing 21:82sec.
We go again this week and hopefully the locals can keep the great results coming.
