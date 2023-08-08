Laidlaw Park Stawell host to an eight-race card of harness action on Thursday, August 10, commencing at 1.42pm with the $7000 Gav Pahl Builders Maiden Pace and concluding $9000 Warren Earthworks Pace at 5.57pm.
A small field of just seven runners will contest race five, the $7000 Eck's Electrics Pace but looks an intriguing affair with a number of smart performers engaged.
Trainer Matty Craven has made use of in-form, concession driver Declan Murphy's claim with the smart 3yo gelding Young Bluey.
The pacer looks well placed coming into the contest on the back of two wins and three minors from his last five starts.
The son of Betting Line (USA) is raced by the 20-members strong Hey True Blue Syndicate, scattered far and wide through a region that stretches across from Norwood in South Australia to Glenorchy in Tasmania.
Counting in partners and children the syndicate may well represent around 100 proud 'owners'.
Ideal Assassin (7) was beaten less than 3m when finishing second to Young Bluey (6) at Hamilton and should strip fitter here with that first-up run under the belt.
Three wins from only five starts suggests the Kerryn Manning trained rising 4yo has more than average ability.
Miners Rest trainer Gary Murnane's 8yo stallion American Ali (2) bolted in at Stawell last month and with driver James Herbertson aboard, the combo will be hard to beat from a favourable draw.
Better Exclusive (3), Crompton Bay (4) and Puzzle Piece (5) round off what looks to be a tough start for quaddie punters.
It's free entry at Stawell on Thursday, the Trackside Bar & Bistro will be in full swing and racegoers have the chance to win $500 cash in the Club's QR Code competition.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action from home, live and free on their device via Trots Vision.
Horsham owner-trainer-driver Aaron Dunn landed in the presentation area at Melton on Saturday night after Eyethink's victory in the $20,000 Victorian Harness Racing Hall Of Fame Pace.
After working the 4yo gelding solidly out of the gate to find the lead with 1700m to travel, Dunn steadied the tempo through the middle stages to give Eyethink a breather in readiness for a final dash to the post.
Given full rein, the promising son of Somebeachsomewhere USA ripped home in 27.1 and 27.2 seconds to score by a neck from Arggghhh (David Miles) and Roarforroscoe (Juanita Breen) in a rate of 1:55.0 for the 2240m journey.
With a record of nine wins, six minors and a bank of $100,620 from just 18 starts, Eyethink looks a star on the rise and Dunn is being rewarded for the hours and hours invested after the horse suffered a suspensory injury and pastern fracture.
Dunn must now decide where next for Eyethink as the prestigious Vicbred 4yo Series kicks off at the end of the month while the lure of riches beckons up at Menangle over the next few weeks.
Brilliant trotter Scotch Notch was on Saturday night elevated to Legend status in the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame, during a special ceremony at Tabcorp Park.
Revered as the 'greatest standardbred mare bred in Australia', Scotch Notch tallied up 48 wins in Australia and New Zealand before being exported to USA where she added another 18 to her CV.
Her feature race wins in the southern hemisphere included the 1981 Victoria Trotting Oaks, 1983 NZ Dominion Trot, 1985 Australasian Trotting Championship and two and two Inter Dominion Trotting Championships (1983 & 1985).
After her retirement, Scotch Notch returned to Australia and on her passing in 1990 her ashes were scattered in the
The mare joined Gordon Rothacker (inducted in 2012), Maori's Idol (2013), George Gath (2014), Globe Derby (2015), Popular Alm (2016), Vin Knight (2017), Bill McKay (2018), Edgar Tatlow (2019) and Gammalite (2021) as Legends of the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame.
Saturday's function also saw seven outstanding contributors to harness racing in Victoria inducted into the Hall of Fame, those being driver Dal Fitzpatrick (dec), trainers Jim O'Sullivan & Lance Justice, breeders Kevin and Leo Newbound, Bendigo harness historian Noel Ridge (dec) and equine star, My Lightning Blue.
Video profiles of Saturday's inductees are available online via Australian Harness Racing.
