Young Bluey looks for victory as Harness Racing returns to Stawell | From the Sulky

By Tony Logan
August 8 2023 - 3:00pm
Laidlaw Park Stawell host to an eight-race card of harness action on Thursday, August 10, commencing at 1.42pm with the $7000 Gav Pahl Builders Maiden Pace and concluding $9000 Warren Earthworks Pace at 5.57pm.

