Mertex stud, Antwerp, continue their winter success at Sheepvention

By Philippe Perez
August 9 2023 - 9:00am
A stud based in Antwerp has continued its success in White Suffolk competition for 2023, winning out a second supreme exhibit sash for the breed within a month.

