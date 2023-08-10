The Jeparit Rainbow Storm have felt the pressure for several weeks as the side is locked in a tight contest over the final spot in this season's HDFNL finals.
The Storm and the Pimpinio Tigers have been separated by a narrow margin, that has been ripe to swing in favour of JR in recent weeks.
And, with losses to Rupanyup, Laharum and Edenhope Apsley in the last four weeks, the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers are now on the brink of missing finals.
Jeparit Rainbow find themselves on the back foot in this fight, following a difficult run of opponents in recent weeks.
In the side's last four games, the Storm's A grade netballers have faced Kalkee, and Edenhope Apsley, as well as getting two looks at their finals rival Pimpinio.
Despite this, Jeparit Rainbow's A grade netball coach, Penny Fisher, believes her team is still in a great position.
"They're going along nicely, getting a good game style that we've been working very hard on, so it's very promising," she said.
While the Storm's A graders had round 15 off, the side's previous game was a crucial contest against the Pimpinio Tigers.
"[The girls] really felt the pressure, because they knew we had to win that to stay in with any sort of chance," Fisher said.
"And it was nearly like a finals game.
"We probably didn't play anywhere near as well how we have been playing, and I'm sure it was just the pressure of the situation, so it was probably a good game to get that under our belt if we do make finals."
With one round left in the HDFNL season, Jeparit Rainbow is set to take on Taylors Lake with the Storm needing a win to move on.
"I'm feeling pretty good, but Taylors Lake is not a walk over," Fisher said.
"It's still going to be very tough I rekon, so we definitely won't be taking it easy."
Taylors Lake and Jeparit Rainbow last met in round five, with the Storm winning 59-33.
"They are a much improved side and they've actually been really good to watch how they've come up this year," Fisher said.
"But, we really have to get some momentum, because if we win, we will most likely be in finals.
"It's a very important game."
The round 16 fixture will be played at Dock Lake Reserve
Noradjuha Quantong vs Pimpinio
If the Jeparit Rainbow Storm do beat Taylors Lake then attention promptly turns to Pimpinio's showdown with the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
The Bombers host the Tigers at Quantong Recreation Reserve in a match that will likely end the season of the losing side.
The last time the two sides met, Noradjuha Quantong came away with the win, 60-42.
In round 16, Pimpinio will likely lean once more on edge provided by its strong group of younger players, with Tahlia Thompson and Tahnee Brown coming off best on court performances.
The side will also need to rely its defensive pair, Victoria Taylor and Tegan Rudolph to shut down the Bombers strong offensive unit of Shannon Couch and Georgia Lowe.
Laharum vs Kalkee
On Saturday, August 12, Kalkee head to Cameron Oval to take on the Laharum Demons in a potential finals preview.
A 12 point margin means the result won't effect either side's final placing.
But, the second placed Laharum and the third placed Kalkee would both be keen to claim a statement win against a big opponent on the eve of finals.
Laharum come into this game off the back of 10 straight wins, the only side to best the Demons this season has been Edenhope Apsley.
Kalkee will hope to bounce back from a round 15 loss to Rupanyup and grab so momentum on the run into finals.
Rupanyup vs Edenhope Apsley
The Edenhope Apsley Saints are two wins away from 500 days unbeaten, but in its path stands a surging Rupanyup Panthers and a hungry Laharum Demons.
The Saints finish off the regular season at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, taking on the Panthers who only a week earlier had toppled competition giants Kalkee.
Edenhope Apsley's netballers have proven themselves to be the benchmark of the league, so second upset in as many weeks is unlikely for Rupanyup to pull off.
When the Panthers met the Saints in round five, the latter came away with a 24 goal win.
Swifts vs Natimuk United
Stawell's Swifts will draw its 2023 season to close by taking on the Natimuk United Rams at North Park on Saturday, August 12.
Neither the Baggies or the Rams have much to play for other than pride, but both teams will likely want to end the season on a high.
The Swifts come into this game having suffered a 27 goal loss to Pimpinio one week earlier.
While the Rams are coming off a five goal loss to Taylors Lake.
When the teams met in round five, Natimuk United left North Park with the win, 43-38.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
