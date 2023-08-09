Ararat Rats v Horsham Saints
Horsham Saints senior coach Ben Knott sees the midfield battle as the key to its round 17 WFNL match with Ararat at Alexandra Oval.
"The midfield battle is going to be unbelievable I reckon, but they've got matchwinners everywhere," Knott said.
In its round eight clash at Coughlin Park, the Saints were behind by less than a goal late in the third term before the Rats kicked away.
They just flexed, and they just showed why they're the best team," Knott said.
"If you take the foot off the pedal at any stage, they're going to well and truly make the most of it. So you've got to be mentally and physically switched on for the whole game."
The Saints enter the top-two clash coming off a 45-point win over the Roos.
Mitch Martin extended his lead at the top of the league's goal kicking with five goals.
Jacob O'Beirne and Patrick Knott featured in the best.
The Rats are coming off a 71-point win over the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Ararat held Minyip Murtoa goals in the first half on the back of seven goals of its own.
Rats captain Riley Taylor also played his first game since the round eight match against the Saints.
Nhill Tigers v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Tigers and Burras hope to rebound from last-start defeats in the round 17 WFNL clash at Davis Park on Saturday, August 12.
Nhill fell two goals short of the third-placed Giants at Beulah in round 16.
Wallace Wheaton's three goals sees him to seven for the season.
Frazer Driscoll continues to play an integral part in the Tigers' backline, as he was named in the best for the 11th time in 13 matches.
Minyip Murtoa was held goalless in the first half of its match with the Rats at Alexandra Oval.
Burras captain Jae McGrath was one of three goal kickers against the Rats.
McGrath sits on 15 goals this season alongside Jye Walter and Nicholas Caris.
Nic Ballagh and Tyler Pidgeon finished top the best.
Horsham Demons v Stawell Warriors
Stawell travel to Horsham City Oval for likely its last match of the WFNL season.
Coming into 17, the Warriors are four points and 19 per cent behind the Burras in sixth place.
Crucially, Stawell has the bye in round 18.
Tom Eckel's side enters the match with a six-goal win over the Eagles at North Park in round 16.
Paul Summers booted six goals, whilst 2022 league-leading goal kicker Mitch Thorp added his 29 major.
Horsham is fresh off its bye and will be hopeful of a strong finish to the season.
In round 15, the Demons had a 56-point win over Warrack.
Jordan Motton kicked six goals to sit on 38 for the season with two matches remaining.
The young forward has also committed to stay at the club in 2024.
Brody Pope continues his streak of finishing in the best in each match in 2023.
Warrack Eagles v Southern Mallee Giants
Warrack hosts its final home game for 2023 when it faces Southern Mallee at Anzac Park.
In round 16, the Eagles were defeated by Stawell.
Ryan McKenzie's three goals sees him go above a goal per game in 2023, whilst Joseph Mckinnon has kicked three goals in his last two matches.
Southern Mallee responded after a heavy defeat to the Rats in round 15 with a tight two-goal victory over Nhill.
With a two-point lead at the last change, the Giants kicked the only goal of the fourth quarter whilst restricting the Tigers to two behinds.
Angus McSweyn, Jackson Fisher and Kai Sheers kicked two goals.
McSweyn has kicked 12 goals from his 12 matches.
Fisher and midfielder Billy Lloyd featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
