The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Winter wonder: out and about in the Wimmera

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
August 10 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cold temperatures and strong winds could not put off these loyal supporters of country footy and netball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.