In the side's final match of the 2023's HDFNL regular season, the Rupanyup Panthers will host the Edenhope Apsley Saints at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 12, in round 16 of the HDFNL.
Both side are locked in to playing finals, with likely finishing positions of fifth and sixth, and both sides would be keen on picking up some momentum as they roll into the post season.
Edenhope Apsley has weathered a difficult road through the late phase of the season, the side has not won a game since round 12 but has weathered a testing series of opponents, Jeparit Rainbow, Harrow Bamoral and Noradjuha Quantong.
Rupanyup's run into the finals series has not been as difficult, but the side has still faltered, losing to Kalkee in round 15.
"I think that was like a final for them ... their last home game, and we've already locked away that final spot." said Rupanyup's senior football coach, Braydon Ison.
Catch up on round 15 HERE
But, as Rupanyup looks to get its best team ready for finals, Ison is hoping the Panthers can reap a benefit from this loss.
"I think a loss is a good reality check before finals," he said.
"You don't want to go in with easy victories, stuff can go unnoticed.
"Players are aware of what it takes, four quarter effort and intensity, to perform.
"These are like mini finals for us, so we should be cherry ripe for that first finals."
When Edenhope Apsley hosted Rupanyup in round five, the panthers stormed away to victory, wining by 157 points, but Ison doesn't believe a repeat is on the cards this weekend.
"I don't think it's going to be like that this weekend, they seem to be close to full strength, so I think it's gonna be good hit out," Ison said.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Harrow Balmoral
The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars will have little hope of ending its season with a win, as the side gets set to host the premiership favourites, Harrow Balmoral, at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
Harrow Balmoral remain unbeaten in this years HDFNL and is yet to see a team finish any closer than 16 points.
Since Kaniva Leeor's finals path was finally lost, the side's was blown out by the Swifts in round 13 and Kalkee in round 14, before suffering a 28 goal loss to Jeparit Rainbow in round 15.
When the Southern Roos and the Cougars last met, Harrow Balmoral outpaced the KLU to push its way to a 22 goal win.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Taylors Lake
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm head to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake in round 16 of the HDFNL.
With a week off in the first week of finals and a second chance guarenteed, Jeparit Rainbow does not need to be taking any risks in this season's final round.
Although, with that first weekend of finals off, the Storm has little reason to rest its star players.
Taylors Lake will be hard pressed to trouble the leagues best challenger to the might of Harrow Balmoral.
When the two sides met in round five, Jeparit Rainbow won by 114 points.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Pimpinio
The Pimpinio Tigers head to Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 12, to take on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
With final six set, and the top two out of reach, neither team has much left to play for this weekend.
Although, with the Tigers season ending when the siren sounds, the side may be motivated to snag a result if the Bomber show up overly cautious ahead of finals.
The last time these two sides met, Pimpinio stormed away to a 33 point lead in the opening quarter, an advantage that proved just enough to hold the Bombers off.
At the games end, Pimpinio held a lead of only five points.
Swifts vs Natimuk United
The Swifts round 16 contest with the Natimuk United Rams is another contest with the added intrigue of one team playing its final game of the year against another that is gearing up for finals a week later.
And, the Rams have proved to be no walk over side in recent weeks, having held its own against Rupanyup, and come agonisingly close to upsetting Noradjuha Quantong.
Natimuk United is also riding a wave momentum after claiming a 103 point win against Taylors Lake in round 15.
The pressure has not risen too high for the Baggies in the back end of the season, and the side might welcome an opposition that can push it.
But, with finals a week away, the team won't want to take unnecessary risk.
Read also: Lucky round 13 for Tigers, Thunderbirds
Laharum vs Kalkee
The Laharum Demons nightmare season will end on Saturday, with the side hosting Kalkee at Cameron Oval.
Round 16 will be Laharum's last chance to avoid a winless season, but the team will have to do it against a Kalkee side that has burst to life in recent weeks.
2023 has seen a swift fall down the HDFNL ladder for Kalkee, but recent wins against Kaniva Leeor United and Rupanyup have shown football fans what could have been for the side.
When Laharum and Kalkee last met, the Kee's claimed a 32 point win.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.