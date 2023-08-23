The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Fourth-generation farmer Ian McRae celebrated his 101st birthday on July 19 2023

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
August 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Ian celebrated his 101st birthday in July 2023. Picture supplied.
Mr Ian celebrated his 101st birthday in July 2023. Picture supplied.

Dimboola's Ian McRae has seen many changes in his lifetime and he shared some of these with the Wimmera Mail-Times, when he celebrated his 101st birthday on July 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.