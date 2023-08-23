Dimboola's Ian McRae has seen many changes in his lifetime and he shared some of these with the Wimmera Mail-Times, when he celebrated his 101st birthday on July 19.
The sprightly 101-year-old lives at Dimboola in the home he shared with his wife Janet for over 30 years. He now drives to see her at least twice weekly since she moved into care at Natimuk a few months ago.
He regularly visits the family farm now run by his son Robert; he sweeps out the sheds, checks the rain gauge, and drives around the paddocks watching the farm's progress.
In addition, he plays the occasional game of bowls and tries not to miss football when the local team is playing.
Mr McRae has seen and done a lot in his life, but in his 101 years, he still believes the best thing he ever did was marry his wife Janet, whom he met at a local Debutante Ball.
They married in 1948 and had three children, Robert, Pam, and Allison.
"In all that time, we never had a tiff; Janet may say that was because I was either on the farm or at a meeting, and we didn't have time to disagree, but we never did," he said with a smile.
They celebrate their 75th Wedding Anniversary with family at the Dimboola Steampunk Festival this year. Mrs McRae donned her wedding veil for the occasion. She will celebrate her 100th birthday in December this year.
"After 75 years together, it takes a lot of getting used to not having her here at home with me," he said.
"I received a letter from Queen Elizabeth II when I turned 100, and this year we received one from King Charles and Queen Camilla for our wedding anniversary. I also received letters from the Prime Minister and other dignitaries last year," he said.
Mr McRae was born at home at Leura Park in Wallup and had four siblings. He enjoyed school, but the lack of transport and the cost of boarding in town prevented him from furthering his studies in veterinary science which he was interested in.
"We had just 27 students at the Wallup School, and I enjoyed Mathematics," he said.
At 14, he left school and began work on the farm, using a 10-horse team to pull the machinery and averaging less than three hectares daily.
Driving was second nature for the young McRae as it was for most children growing up on a farm; when he came of age to apply for a licence, he visited the police station.
"The police officer said, you'll be right. You've been driving for at least three years." Mr McRae said with a twinkle in his eyes.
Some of the strongest memories for the 101-year-old include the first tractor they bought for the farm and, along with that purchase, his father's belief that it wouldn't be any better than the horses.
"Dad was loath to get rid of the horses, he thought they were more reliable than the tractor would be, and he probably thought he was proven right when the tractor became bogged one day and had to be rescued by the horse team'" he said.
"I had to pull myself down by hanging on to the steering wheel to reach the pedals and then shimmy back up onto the seat again."
He is a fourth-generation McRae farmer, son Robert is fifth generation, grandson Xander is sixth, and Oliver will be the seventh. He is happy to see the McRae farm is in good hands with generations to come.
But the McRae farming story began almost 200 years ago when Alexander Farquar and Christina McRae left their homeland, Scotland, in the 1840s for Canada, where they spent about 13 years. They boarded a sailing ship to Australia and settled in the Wimmera in 1873/74. They had five children.
The family home, Glenwillan Homestead, was built in 1912 on a selection secured by Mr Ian McRae's grandfather in 1888 and is now a short-stay and event venue.
"I suppose it was the adventure that attracted people to sail to a new unknown country and the chance of a better life," he said.
In his lifetime as a farmer, Mr McRae said he had seen many changes in farming practices and believes they have made farming better now than ever.
"We know so much more; the advancement in technology in the past ten years has been remarkable. My grandson takes photos with a drone, identifies the weeds, and downloads that information into the computers on our machinery to target spray; It's truly remarkable," he said.
"The no-till approach to farming has made a big difference to the yield and the quality of the grain, and of course, it has cut down on sand dust drift."
"The soil is better now than it was in the '60s and '70s," he said.
One of the significant changes to farming he witnessed was the transition from bags to silos at harvest time.
"There's no standing in the paddocks sewing bags by hand now. That all changed with the introduction of silos to our farms."
"It changed how we were paid too. We used to be paid by the bag of grain, but now it's all bulk, and we're paid by weight," he said.
"We never worked on Saturday afternoon because of sport, and we never worked on Sundays either," he said.
His early farming days were interrupted by the second world war. His father had served in the first world war, so in 1942 at 19, he joined the Airforce.
"The Japanese were getting closer; I was frightened, I thought they would land on the farm one day, so I joined up. Dad was okay, but Mum was a bit upset. She wrote regularly, and I'm sure she shed a tear or two with each letter," he said.
He admitted to a few tears when he received the letters too.
He trained as an engineer and then as a bomber pilot and entered Flight Engineer Training, preventing him from going overseas. He was needed in Australia to train those who were.
After four years in the Airforce, he returned to the farm at the end of the war but well-remembered mates having a headache or two after celebrations in Mt Gambier.
"I may have had one, too, he said.
Mr. McRae served 21 years on Wimmera Shire Council, and said he may be biased because the council ward structure worked well then, but he is inclined to agree that it is time for the Horsham Rural City Council to move from a single ward to multiple wards again.
"We were volunteers then, we weren't paid, and I think that was a better system," he said.
A highlight of life as a councillor was the early conversations he was involved in about replacing the gravity-fed water supply channels with the Wimmera Mallee Pipeline to provide a sustainable water supply to the Wimmera.
He was the founding member of the Wallup Pipe Band and remained a member for 70 years. Among other community roles, he was a member of Rotary for 36 years, the Masonic Lodge for 60 years, a JP for 40 years, on the AH & P Society Committee, the Victoria Wheat Board, Shire President for several terms, and played football, bowls, and golf.
Life highlights include family, his time as a pilot, his volunteer work with the community, and sport.
"And I opened the Dimboola Show last year when I turned 100," he said, "And I still go to the football when the local team plays."
"People think farmers are wealthy, but the only time a farmer is rich is if he sells. Generational farming is a lifestyle."
"The important thing for a farmer is to know when it's time to hand over to the next generation," he said.
"My son Robert and I have had a good partnership, I knew when to hand over and let him have control, and that worked. I am still involved to this day, but he is in charge. Succession planning is necessary to keep the generations involved and the farm productive," he said, "And Robert is going through that process now; it is the foundation for successful generational farming."
The McRae farm began with 202 hectares and has grown to 2428 hectares, and that is necessary, he said, because grain prices have not increased to the same to the extent that you could make a living without that growth.
Mr Robert McRae said of his father, " Dad's skill set was the basis for the farm's success, he is clever, and we had that to build on. He has a natural ability; he was an excellent pilot and a good mechanic; he was good at operating machinery; and he has a natural ability with people."
"I think his natural life skills and clever mindset and the fact that he is a very good person overall have contributed to his long and happy life."
The 101-year-old hasn't bet on much in his life, preferring to make sound decisions, but during his airforce days, he was stationed at Flemington during training and had a 10-bob (10 shillings on those days) bet on a horse race with two of his mates.
"We came away with 90-bob, and I never bet again," he said.
He has witnessed the Second World War, the Depression, and a global Pandemic.
"I remember the Swaggies that used to walk the roads during the Depression, looking for odd jobs and a meal here and there."
"Mum used to give them a meal because we were lucky; being on the farm, we always had food."
