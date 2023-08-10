The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

New schedule for Wimmera's tennis season to make space for booming numbers

John Hall
Lucas Holmes
By John Hall, and Lucas Holmes
August 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023-24 season is set to start on October 6, with a change to the schedule seeing match play sections five and six, for the younger competitors, running on Friday nights, starting at 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.