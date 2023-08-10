The 2023-24 season is set to start on October 6, with a change to the schedule seeing match play sections five and six, for the younger competitors, running on Friday nights, starting at 5pm.
The CWTA's three biggest clubs, Central Park, Haven, and Horsham Lawn will rotate hosting duties for the Friday night games.
President of the CWTA, Jeremy Quast, said the organisations growing participation is the driving factor to the scheduling change.
"We're running out of court space," Quast said.
"We're growing a lot, and we need more tennis courts, especially for the match play kids.
"So to trial Friday night just opens up the court space for Saturday morning juniors."
Another change for the 2023/24 CWTA tennis season, is a bye round for juniors and seniors on October 28, to allow junior players to play in a qualifying event for February's Pat Cash Cup.
With the upcoming tennis season only eight weeks away, Quast is hoping the Wimmera's tennis players will enjoy another season similar to that of last summer.
"[Last] summer was fantastic," Quast said.
"It was one of the closest comps we've seen for a long time.
"So we're looking for another big season coming up."
The CWTA has called for team nominations from Clubs, so anyone interested in playing tennis should contact a Club as soon as possible.
With clubs at Brimpaen, Central Park, Drung South, Haven, Homers, Horsham Lawn, Kalkee, Laharum, Natimuk, Quantong, St Michaels and Telangatuk East.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
