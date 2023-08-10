The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

The Horsham Makers Gallery and Studio provides a retail space for more than 80 independent makers.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms Liz Minne is showing some of the handmade products at the Makers Gallery and Studio. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Ms Liz Minne is showing some of the handmade products at the Makers Gallery and Studio. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

One of Horsham's best-kept secrets is gearing up for the Christmas season. The Makers Gallery and Studio Incorporated is jam-packed with quality handmade products, and more arrive daily.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.