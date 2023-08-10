One of Horsham's best-kept secrets is gearing up for the Christmas season. The Makers Gallery and Studio Incorporated is jam-packed with quality handmade products, and more arrive daily.
The gallery operates from the Horsham Library building providing a retail space for more than 80 independent makers.
Since opening 30 years ago, the Gallery has gone from strength to strength. It has many products, including paintings, knitted wear, pottery, skin care, jewelry, preserves, cards, soap, cushions, olive products, draught stoppers, and hanging plants.
President Liz Minne said, " The Makers Gallery and Studio has a strict policy on quality, which has contributed to its longevity and success. People know they are getting a quality item and one that is unique to the gallery."
Ms Minne said prices are reasonable, "The gallery takes a 15 percent commission on products sold, which is used for the upkeep of the shop, materials for workshops, and any equipment needed.
The Makers Gallery and Studio is popular with locals and tourists looking for a unique gift for any season or occasion.
Eighty independent producers, mainly from Victoria, keep stocks up; they come from Horsham, Stawell, Warracknabeal, Edenhope, and Speed, with some crossing the border from as far away as Mt Gambier.
"It is one of the few outlets in the region for home businesses to sell through," President Ms Minne said, making it popular with producers.
To maintain the quality of our products. The gallery has a selection process before products are accepted.
"We encourage people to contact the gallery if they have a product they would like us to stock, but they must provide a sample of their product to the manager, Tricia Arbour, who will then consult with the committee.
Knitters in the region provide an extensive range of handmade baby items, including garments and toys; even Bluey makes an appearance and is popular with shoppers.
People who want to learn patchwork and other craft skills can join the workshops to enjoy the craft or become a contributor.
The gallery volunteers are working towards the annual Christmas Market, scheduled for December 2, 2023, and will be held alongside the gallery housed in the Horsham Library building on Lachlan Street.
Volunteers are welcome to join and help with the gallery.
"Sales are consistent throughout the year with tourists calling in to buy gifts or souvenirs to take home, and people come from near and far for the market at Christmas. We had 80 stalls last year, and we are hoping for the same number or more this year," she said.
"The handmade koalas and kangaroos are popular with grandparents for gifts for their grandchildren, especially if they are overseas."
The gallery has 120 members. Subscriptions are $40 a year with a concession rate of $30.
The gallery is open Monday to Friday, 11am to 3pm, and Saturday 10am to 12 noon.
Opening hours are extended in the leadup to Christmas, Monday to Friday hours 10am to 4pm.
