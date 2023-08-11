The Swifts look set to enjoy consistency in the last round of this year's regulars season, with the only change seeing Thomas Cairns missing from the list while Benjamin Leong comes on.
Having not missed Noradjuha Quantong's best players list in any of his nine 2023 appearances, James Hallett headlines the changes made to the Bombers line-up as he returns after missing round 15.
Bombers coach, and key midfielder, Damien Cameron is also an addition.
Pimpinio will show off its strong youth contingent with under 17 standouts Tyler Filcock and Thomas Baker joining the senior side, while Frederick Frew is an exclusion.
Edenhope Apsley's David McLeish returns to the Saints line-up for round 16, with Corey Williams and Jack Butler also appearing on the team's list.
In Kalkee's only change for round 16, Jayke Greig makes his debut in the senior grade, having played in the reserves and under 17s for much of the season.
Kaniva Leeor welcomes two big name inclusions, with ruckman Mason Hein and captain Jock Maddern returning for Cougars.
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have made five changes for its round 16 clash with the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The biggest change has full forward and prolific goal kicker James Staude come off the side's list, while vice captain Peter Staude is an inclusion.
Jeparit Rainbow will be without several of its travelling stars with Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Antonio James and Braxton Ah Mat all missing for the Storm's round 16 list.
William Hutchison highlights the side's incoming players.
Taylors Lake have named an unchanged line-up from what took to the field against Natimuk United in round 15.
Rupanyup's Mitchell Musgrove returns to play only his fifth game for the Panthers in 2023, his last game for the defending premiers was against Kalkee in round six.
Connor Weidemann returns from GWV Rebels to come into the Panthers line-up for round 16.
Rupanyup vice captain Daniel Schaper and senior player Bill Hansen are both omissions.
Ins: David McLeish, Corey Williams, Jack Butler
Outs: Lleyton Robertson, Jordan Baxter, Corey Barrett
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Ben McIntyre, Jesse Isse, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Kane Williams, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rockerbrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Daniel Obst, Harrison Evans, Jack Butler, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Jak Ryan
Ins: James Staude, Thomas Walker, Riley Shrive, Max Leeming
Outs: Peter Staude, Tom Conheady, Tyson Berg, Maddox Blake, Charlie Stewart
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Sam Calder, Noah Hilderbrand, Josh Dawson, Ethan Appleton, Gregory Hamilton, Clinton Robinson, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, James Staude, Thomas Walker, Callum Hobbs, Mitchell Grant, Riley Shrive, Max Leeming
Ins: Jakob Cocks, Lewis Cocks, William Hutchison, Jake Parry
Outs: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Antonio James, Braxton Ah Mat
Line-up: Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Long, Thomas Schumann, Nathan Cocks, Lewis Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Justin Cozens, Trent Burgoyne, Jake Parry, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Dean Perkins
Ins: Jayke Greig
Outs: Jakob Butcher
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Louis Beddison, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Vincent Macalinga, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Jayke Greig, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Jock Maddern, Mason Hein, Luke Bennett
Outs: Liam Feder, Kane Hawker, Alex Mulraney
Line-up: Jeremy Nunan, Liam Vivian, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Kyle Kuchel, Corey Williams, David Willersdorf, Luke Bennett, Benjamin Willersdorf, Patrick Munn, Corey Natt
Not yet announced
Not yet announces
Ins: James Hallett, Michael Phelan, Damien Cameron
Outs: Cam Bruce, Alex Ross, Ben Scott
Line-up: Heath Shultz, Declan Busby, James Hallett, Michael Phelan, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Damian Cameron, Dylan Busby, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Thomas Baker, Tyler Filcock
Outs: Frederick Frew, Braydon Webb
Line-up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Brock Hamerston, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Charlie Gardner, Zac Filcock, Braydon Witney, Tyler Filcock, Dylan Thomas
Ins: Mitchell Musgrove, Connor Weidemann, Connor McKinley
Outs: Daniel Schaper, Bill Hansen, William Hemley
Line-up: Cam Weston, Mitchel Musgrove, Blake Turner, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Josh Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Connor Weidemann, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Scott Niewand, Connor McKinley
Ins: Benjamin Leong
Outs: Thomas Cairns
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Max MacMahon, Zac Armer, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Line-up: Riley Hall, Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Hunter Campey, Brody Faull, Max Kamstra, Connor Healy, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Jake Parfett, Liam Russell, Tristan March, Kyidon Van Hoof, Geordi Astrides, Samuel Kamstra
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.