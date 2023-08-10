The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham police appeal for footage on Baillie Street accident

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 11 2023 - 9:15am, first published August 10 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to Baillie Street between Firebrace and Urquhart street, following an alleged collision between a ute and sedan. Picture by John Hall
Emergency services were called to Baillie Street between Firebrace and Urquhart street, following an alleged collision between a ute and sedan. Picture by John Hall

Residents have been asked to drive to the conditions after another accident in Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.