Residents have been asked to drive to the conditions after another accident in Horsham.
Just after 4.30pm on Thursday, August 10, 2023, emergency services were called to Baillie Street between Firebrace and Urquhart street, following an alleged collision between a ute and sedan.
Units from the Horsham CFA, Ambulance Victoria, SES and Victoria police were called to the scene; however, no one was seriously hurt.
It is at least the third accident on Baillie Street in the past week.
On Thursday, August 3, a two vehicle collision took place at about 3.30pm, while a heavy vehicle allegedly collided with traffic lights no Friday, August 4.
Horsham Highway Patrol are seeking dashcam footage of the August 3 collision at 3.30pm, at the intersection of Baillie and McPherson street.
The collision involved a white hatchback and a white SUV, both vehicles were extensively damaged as a result.
Footage or information can be forwarded to Senior Constable Richard McGlade at the Horsham Highway Patrol on 5382 9200.
