Ararat and Horsham Saints have made three combined changes for its top-of-the-table clash in round 17 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 12.
Brody Griffin will replace Daniel Mendes for the match at Alexandra Oval.
Griffin returns to the seniors for the first time since the round eight clash with the Saints.
In seven matches, Griffin had featured in the best on four occasions and kicked two goals.
Saints coach Ben Knott is not risking further injury to Sam Clyne and Will Tickner as the pair pulled up sore from its round 16 win over Dimboola.
"We won't take any risks. So if there's any sort of niggling injuries [they won't play], Knott said.
Now that we've got that top three cemented, it gives us a bit of a luxury to rest some players if needed."
Adrianne Lupton and Mitchell Clarke are the two changes.
Clarke will play his first game in the Seniors this season; in the Under 17s, Clarke has featured in the best in all six matches.
Lupton has kicked 35 goals in nine matches in the Reserves, having also played three seniors matches.
The Demons have made one change for its match with Stawell at Horsham City Oval.
Zak Smith makes way for Samuel Janetzki.
Janetzki has played three matches in the Seniors and featured in the best on three occasions.
In the Under 17s, Janetzki has played four matches, kicked four goals and featured in the best twice.
Southern Mallee has made three changes for its visit to Davis Park.
Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher and Tyler Lehmann come out of the side.
Declan Brown, Dylan Marshman and Timothy Sanford have been included.
The Warriors have made a solitary change for its final regular season match at Horsham City Oval.
Charles Dagiro replaces Owen Summers.
Summers had played eight senior matches in 2023, along with his Under 17s commitments.
Ins: Brody Griffin.
Outs: Daniel Mendes.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Riley Taylor, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Thomas Cousins, Flynn Toner, Tex Korewha, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin, Jake Williamson.
Ins: Samuel Janetzki.
Outs: Zak Smith.
Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Samuel Janetzki, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Logan Millar, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord, Cullen Williams, Dyson Parish.
Ins: Mitchell Clarke, Adrianne Lupton.
Outs: Sam Clyne, Will Tickner.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Adrianne Lupton, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Ins: Will Cameron.
Outs: Lachlan Delahunty.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Cameron, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Tyler Pidgeon, Mitch Johns, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Charlie Gibson.
Not yet announced.
Ins: Declan Brown, Dylan Marshman, Timothy Sanford.
Outs: Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Tyler Lehmann.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Oscar Smith, Liam Price, Declan Brown, Angus McSweyn, Tobias Fisher, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Dylan Marshman, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Leigh Stewart, Timothy McCormick, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Timothy Sanford
Ins: Charles Dagiro.
Outs: Owen Summers.
Lineup: Jackson Dark, Tom Eckel, Zebb Nield, Sean Mantell, Samuel Jenkinson, Paul Summers, Jakob Salmi, Tom Walker, Aiden Graveson, Sam Williams, Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford, Koby Stewart, Riley Ika, Kyan Mellor, Jack Walker, Jarrod Illig, Jesse Barber, Ethan Marrow, Tommy Williams, Charles Dagiro.
Not yet announced.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
