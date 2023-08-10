As I kick off my Ugg boots, lean back into my armchair and stretch my toes towards our raging fire, I have plenty to think about in this chilly weather.
Firstly, although I am literally clinging to the hearth of our fireplace, how different my fortunes are to those of the famous fairytale 'Cinderella', who didn't have a darling mother to support her through life as I did until four months ago.
Secondly, how much fun I'm going to have in the coming week helping at the Town Hall for the Horsham College's production of Rogers' and Hammerstein's Cinderella.
Being in a team of adults providing the environment where youth can sparkle and shine, makes us all Fairy Godmothers in a way.
Supervising the lighting booth - "Bibbidi".
Supervising the green room - "Bobbidi".
Supervising stage right - "Boo!"
It's magic to watch our young people realise their potential and extremely rewarding to do so alongside community members choosing to sacrifice their time to make it happen.
One of the highlights of my dearly departed mum's life in recent years, was when she received a Lifetime Achievement Award - in the form of an engraved vase - in recognition of her more than two decades as Treasurer of Nhill's Piggery Lane Players.
Many a young performer flourished during her time selling tickets and banking the proceeds, paying bills and reporting to committee meetings.
I was only ever in one theatrical production with mum that I can remember.
It was a variety show in which I tap danced and sang while she sang and acted.
I'm pretty sure she was wearing her own wedding dress as a costume too, which gives you an idea of how little my mum ever went to fat!
Beautiful gowns look set to grace the stage in the college's production this week too, and there is even the chance for the audience to live large in a ballgown at Saturday's performance!
Equally as good as the message in the most recent big screen version of this classic fairytale - 'Have courage and be kind', Rogers and Hammerstein's 'It's Possible' taps into that essential ingredient for life - hope.
By adding a big dose of faith and love to that hope, we'd all find ourselves prepared for a very happy ending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.