The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Students visit Swinburne thanks to Country Education Foundation funding

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 11 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CEFS student enjoying an interactive experience at Swinburne University. Picture supplied
CEFS student enjoying an interactive experience at Swinburne University. Picture supplied

Thanks to the generosity of the Country Education Foundation of Australia, an enthusiastic group of aspiring country university students to see a university campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.