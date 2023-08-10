Thanks to the generosity of the Country Education Foundation of Australia, an enthusiastic group of aspiring country university students to see a university campus.
Ten Year 11 students from Ararat, Warracknabeal, Balmoral, Kerang and Deniliquin in NSW visited Swinburne University for its open day on Sunday, July 30.
CEF covered their transport, accommodation, and meal costs in partnership with Swinburne.
Ararat College student Aiden Flavell said he was curious if he wanted to attend university before the trip, but thanks to the experience, he is now more interested than ever.
"I thought it would be a great opportunity to help me understand the pathway I would like to take after year 12," he said.
"It was a wonderful experience to meet new people from other country towns and hear about their interests in university."
Siobhan Parker, Lily Weaver and Maisy Griffiths of Balmoral Community College took part in the trip.
Students took the opportunity to learn about the university, its courses, and all the other benefits of studying there.
Swinburne Student Equity Ambassadors guided them on campus tours and to course sessions that each chose to attend.
They also checked out the Exercise and Sports Science labs, TV studios and saw Trimble Robots strut around campus.
They had the chance to learn about workplace learning, study abroad, and life on campus.
They also enjoyed an exclusive dinner with CEF-supported students already studying at Swinburne.
CEF Manager of Partnerships Hilary Matchett, who organised the trip, said it was great to give country students a chance to travel to Swinburne who otherwise may not have been able to go.
"As one of our valued education partners, we are extremely grateful to Swinburne University for giving us the opportunity to bring a group of regional students to their Open Day," she said.
"For regional students, there can be great barriers to accessing university events, such as open days, including distance, cost, and availability, so this type of trip allowed the students to learn more about Swinburne and to help make informed decisions about their future."
James Bould, a CEF-supported student studying at Swinburne, helped guide students during the open day. He recommended that all year 11 and 12 students attend at least one university open day to understand what university is like.
"I had been incredibly lucky to attend both the Swinburne and Monash open days in the latter half of my senior year and the value, especially rural students, gain from these experiences are crucial in both encouraging university attendance and tackle the anxieties that moving from regional to urban settings present," he said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
