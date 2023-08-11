Dimboola senior coach Jack Landt will coach his third season at the Roos after being re-appointed for the 2024 WFNL season.
Landt will be joined by assistant coaches Ben Miller and Billy Hayes.
"It's a great place to be, especially to start with all the boys being really good and taking on everything that I'm trying to implement and getting some good feedback through," Landt said.
"So it's good to get the backing of the club and the boys and to go again for another year."
WFNL football: Saints ready for midfield battle with Rats | WFNL round 17
Landt believes that by continuing to have Miller and Hayes by his side, the group's connection will only grow stronger.
"Ben's a local too, so it's good to get that connection between the local boys and Ben and myself and also having Billy's input," Landt said.
Miller and Hayes have previously played in the SANFL with West Adelaide and Glenelg, respectively.
Since Miller has returned to Dimboola permanently, he always wanted to have a go at coaching.
"It's an itch I wanted to always scratch," Miller said.
"I've got the opportunity to have a go at this year. I really enjoyed it, and I've learned a lot and still got a lot to learn."
Miller believes the mix of Landt, Hayes and himself has the Roos in good stead going forward.
"Jack, first and foremost, he's a high-quality player. And he's super, super analytical about the game. He's a massive studier," Miller said.
"I think we really complete each other. He [Landt] likes the attacking side of the game. I like the defensive side. So we're sort of like Batman and Robin.
"We're going into our second year together, and I hope that it can continue."
With Roos sitting in fourth with two matches remaining in the regular season and a likely finals berth awaiting, the wheels are in motion to attract more players to the club in 2024.
"There's a few guys that we've wanted for a little bit and being close to getting, so we're pretty close to filling some spots in the last couple of weeks," Landt said.
"We've seen some areas that we need to improve in, and a couple of key players in some key areas is definitely what we're already looking at."
Dimboola has the bye in round 17 before it hosts Ararat in the final round of the regular season on Saturday, August 19.
Read more: Uni visit a rewarding experience
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.