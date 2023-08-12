The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Rupanyup race to victory against Edenhope Apsley | HDFNL round 16

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 13 2023 - 10:52am, first published August 12 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rupanyup Panthers has stormed its way to victory in the final round of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, August 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.