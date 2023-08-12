The Rupanyup Panthers has stormed its way to victory in the final round of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, August 12.
The side defeated the Edenhope Apsley Saints, 22.7 (139) - 12.6 (78), at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve, grabbing some match-winning momentum before this year's finals campaign begins.
Holding the balance of procession and favourable territory, Rupanyup was the first team to strike, after two early behinds, the Panthers kicked the opening goal.
Rupanyup gave Edenhope Apsley little time to find its feet in this game, 15 minutes had passed and the Panthers had posted 27 points before the Saints could muster a response.
A six-goal opening quarter gave Rupanyup a 27 point lead at quarter time.
Rupanyup stayed in control of the contest for much of the second term.
As both teams looked more often to chain kicks together to move the ball, Rupanyup's Lachlan and Connor Weidemann proved invaluable.
The pair showed off their strong leap and safe hands to snatch several marks, both intended for them, and for their opposite numbers.
For short periods, Edenhope Apsley surged into control but the Saints couldn't arrest Rupanyup's momentum.
By halftime, Rupanyup's lead had passed 50 points.
With it being several weeks since Edenhope Apsley's last win, and with the side struggling through the dust of a racing Rupanyup, some would have questioned the side's finals credentials.
But, the Saints looked to have the answers as the second half commenced.
Edenhope Apsley surged into control, the side trapped the ball forward of its wing and began to claw the Panthers back.
It took Rupanyup nearly 20 minutes to move the ball back into the goal square, but when the Panthers did, the side took control of the game.
Edenhope Apsley won the third quarter by 11 points, but still trailed by 43 at the final break.
A high scoring fourth quarter by both sides saw the Panthers stretch further into the lead.
Rupanyup's seven goals beat Edenhope Apsley's four to build a final margin of 61 points.
The Panther's Braydon Ison and Connor Weidemann shared top scoring honours with four goals each.
Swifts vs Natimuk United
Despite missing finals for 2023, the Natimuk United Rams have ended the season on a high, defeating the Swifts at Stawell's North Park, 16.9 (105) - 9.10 (64).
A five goal opening quarter gave the Swifts the advantage at the first break, but from their, the Rams took control.
Natimuk United kicked eight goals in the second quarter, while keeping the Baggies goalless, and by halftime, the Rams had gone from a 13 point deficit to a 32 point advantage.
The Swifts found a way back to the goal square in the third quarter, and narrowed the margin to 20 points, but another goalless term in the fourth saw the Rams take the win.
Natimuk United's Nathan Koenig has lit up the Rams' offensive end in recent weeks.
In his first 13 appearances in 2023, Koenig averaged 1.8 goals per game.
However, in his last two games, he has averaged 10, with nine majors coming off his boot in round 16.
Taylors Lake vs Jeparit Rainbow
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm beat Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve to end it's regular season with momentum in hand.
The Storm ran riot through each quarter of the match, a stout defence kept the Lakers to one goal in the first third and fourth quarters, while the side went goalless through the second.
Jeparit Rainbow's five-goal first and third quarters were its worst, with a nine-goal second term outscoring the Lakers 56-2.
When the final siren sounded, the scoreboard favoured the Storm, 27.22 (184) - 3.9 (27).
Jeparit Rainbow's Ashley Clugston top scored with five goals, while William Hutchison, Trent Burgoyne and Xavier Oakley each kicked four.
Noradjuha Quantong vs Pimpinio
Another finals team to grab some last round momentum has been the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers, who defeated the Pimpinio Tigers, 22.22 (154) - 4.4 (27) at Quantong Recreation Reserve.
A six goal first term gave Noradjuha Quantong a 20 point lead at the break.
By keeping the Tigers goalless through the second, the Bombers advantage ballooned to 47 by halftime.
Pimpinio were only allowed one goal in the second half while Noradjuha Quantong piled on 12, to build its margin to 127 points.
Noradjuha Quantong's Zane Batson and Dylan Bushby shared top scoring honours with four majors.
Laharum vs Kalkee
Kalkee has collected its third straight win to close out the 2023 HDFNL, defeating the Laharum Demons, 16.10 (106) - 7.11 (53), at Cameron Oval.
Both quarters of a tight first half fell in favour of the Kees before the 2022 runners-up ran way in the second half.
The Kees kicked four goals to Laharum's one in each of the final two terms and would go on to win by 53 points.
Kalkee's Jayden Kuhne top scored with five goals, while Jasper Gunn kicked four of his own.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Harrow Balmoral
The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos have finished the 2023 regular season unbeaten, claiming victory against the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars on Saturday, August 12.
Leading at halftime by 11 goals to three, Harrow Balmoral were firmly in the box seat, and a scoreless second half for the Cougars only saw that margin blow out.
By the game's end, Harrow Balmoral had built a 130 point lead, 23.15 (151) - 3.3 (21).
With eight goals against KLU, Harrow Balmoral's Simon Close sits atop the HDFNL's goal scorers list by 25 majors.
Close's Southern Roos teammate, James Staude kicked seven.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
