A nine-goal final quarter from Ararat has seen them take apart the Horsham Saints by 83 points in round 17 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 12. .
The full-time score at Alexandra Oval was 21.14 (140)-8.9 (57).
After the Rats took the ball forward from the opening bounce, the Saints struck first.
The football ended up in the hands of key forward Jarrod Garth after it was transitioned from the back half.
Thomas Cousins responded minutes later before both forward lines kicked into gear.
Six goals were kicked in the final 10 minutes of the first term as Ararat took a two-point lead.
Saints senior coach Ben Knott wanted his side to adjust to the bigger dimensions of the ground.
"We've got to have some deeper entries [inside the forward 50]. It's a bigger oval, so we need to run more, Knott said.
The scoring continued in the second term.
After Mitch Martin snapped his 50th goal of the season, the Rats kicked the next four goals.
Cody Bryan added the last major of the term 23 minutes in, as the Saints trailed by 10 points.
It was the Saints' ball movement that led to the first goal of the second half.
After an Angus Martin intercept, the Saints used the corridor in transition.
Adrianne Lupton finished in open play as the Saints re-took the lead.
Ararat showed off its ball movement as Tex Korewha took two running bounces that led to a Cody Lindsay goal.
Centre-half forward Tom Mills was involved in two of the next three goals before Sonny Kettle kicked a set shot after the three-quarter time siren.
At the last change, the home side led by five goals.
Rats coach Matt Walder wanted his side to keep using its quick ball movement to set up the mismatches on Tom Williamson and Korewha inside the forward 50.
Kettle added his second goal three minutes into the final term as Ararat piled on nine goals to the Saints' one behind.
Matthew Spalding kicked four goals for the Rats.
Ben Taylor and Jake Robinson featured in the best.
Mitch Martin and Jarrod Garth kicked two goals for the Saints.
Gage Wright and Jackson Davidson finished atop the best.
Corey Taylor kicked six goals for the Rats in its 69-point win in the Reserves.
Warrack Eagles v Southern Mallee Giants
Warrack has claimed its first win of season 2023 and have caused an upset in the process.
The Eagles defeated Southern Mallee 8.14 (62)-8.12 (60) at Anzac Park.
A nine-point lead was turned into a ten-point deficit at the long break and 11 at the last change.
Four goals in the final term gave the Eagles a two-point win.
Joseph McKinnon kicked three goals for the third consecutive match.
Kyle Cheney and Dylan Watts finished atop the best.
Luke Mahoney kicked two goals for the Giants and featured in the best alongside Mickitja Rotumah-Onus.
Nhill Tigers v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Minyip Murtoa has moved to fourth on the WFNL ladder with one game remaining after its four-point win over Nhill.
The full-time score at Davis Park was 8.9 (57)-9.7 (61).
Thomas Driscoll kicked half of the Tigers' majors in its last home game of the season.
Frazer Driscoll and Lucas Dahlenburg were at the top of the best.
Will Cameron kicked three goals for the Burras, and he has kicked multiple goals in three of his six matches.
Tanner Smith and Luke Fisher featured in the best.
Horsham Demons v Stawell Warriors
A four-goal final term has seen the Warriors come from behind to defeat the Demons.
At Horsham City Oval, the full-time score was 6.12 (48)-8.13 (61).
Horsham kicked four of its own in the second to lead at half and three-quarter time but was held to one major in the last.
Logan Miller was the only multiple goal kicker for the Demons.
Miller joined Samuel Janetzki atop the best.
Paul Summers has kicked nine goals in the last two matches for the Warriors.
Defender Jackson Dark and ruck Jarrod Stafford featured in the best.
Joshua Mibus kicked six goals in the Demons' Reserves eight-goal win.
Mibus has kicked 19 goals in his last three matches.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
