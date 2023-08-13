The Horsham Saints have responded after a slow start to defeat Ararat in round 17 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 12.
After the full-time siren at Alexandra Oval, the score was 40-63.
Mid-courter and assistant coach Jess Taylor was out for the Rats, while Saints' league-leading shooter Jorja Clode was managed.
The Rats flew out of the blocks and scored the first five goals as its season still hung in the balance.
Its patience around its goal ring remained a feature before the Saints worked its way back.
Its ball movement in transition laid the platform as the margin was reduced to two goals before it took a four-goal lead at the first change.
Rats co-coach Tahnee Walker was pleased with how the first term had unfolded.
"It was a great start. It was just a few turnovers that got them ahead," Walker said.
"They don't miss many opportunities, but when they do, we have to capitalise."
Rats goal keeper Bella Westbrook started the second term with an intercept as the Rats' defence continued to stand up.
Abby Hallam's rebounding and distance shooting was displayed at the other end of the court.
The ladder-leaders extended its lead to 10 goals mid-way through the quarter, with the score 18-30 at half time.
Saints coach Jess Cannane was thrilled with its pressure, particularly in the second quarter.
"Fantastic effort, that's exactly what we need. That hustle is what is going to win us the game," Cannane said.
The defensive pressure was high from both as the margin remained steady.
In the Rats' attacking ring, the combination between Annie Shea and Laney McLoughlan was on full display.
At the last change, the Saints led by 18 goals.
Walker did not want her side to let it get away.
"We're not letting it get to 20 [goals]. It'll be a 10-goal improvement from the last match," Walker said.
Both sides made changes heading into the last term.
Demi Bligh was bought into goal defence for the Rats, whilst Elly Barnett moved into the same position for the Saints.
The Saints maintained its margin throughout the fourth quarter as it came away with the 23-goal win.
Laney McLoughlan shot 26 goals for the Rats.
Whilst Abby Hallam added 46 goals for the Saints.
Horsham Demons v Stawell Warriors
A 16-goal to seven first term set the tone for Horsham's win over Stawell at St Brigid's Stadium.
The Demons extended its lead throughout the contest on its way to the 57-37 win.
Georgia Batson shot 40 goals for Horsham.
Mid-courters Romi Miller and Georgie Carberry featured in the best.
Ebony Summers added 24 goals for the Warriors.
Defenders Lisa Fleming and Meg Walker were named in the best.
With the top-three positions on the ladder locked in, the two sides will battle for the second time in three weeks in the first week of the finals.
The victor will battle Horsham Saints with the chance to go straight through to the grand final.
Warrack Eagles v Southern Mallee Giants
Southern Mallee led at every change in its round 17 win over Warrack.
The full-time score at Anzac Park was 34-48.
Amber O'Connor added 19 goals for the Eagles.
Steph Thomson has scored at least 30 goals in three of her last five matches
Nhill Tigers v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Nhill has leapfrogged local rivals Dimboola into fourth place on the ladder with a 60-33 win over Minyip Murtoa at Davis Park.
The Tigers will hope for another strong performance in round 18 when it travels to Coughlin Park to face the Saints.
Eyes will also be on Dimboola Recreation Reserve as a Roos defeat would ensure a fourth-place finish for the Tigers, with a guaranteed matchup with its local rivals in week one of finals action.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
