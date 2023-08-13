Finals started early for the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers and the Pimpinio Tigers at Quantong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 12.
The round 16 clash had both sides playing for their seasons with all the intensity and energy of a finals contest.
The Bombers commanded control in the early stages of the game, creating several turnovers to grab the early momentum.
Georgia Muegel put in a strong shift for the entire game while playing in the Bombers midcourt, while Ella Netherway kept her energy high in defence.
But when Pimpinio got past the Bombers defenders, the Tigers goaling combo of Tahlia Thompson and Lana Ellis rewarded the side by sinking it from wherever they were inside the ring.
The Tigers held the Bombers back from surging away and went to the first quarter break with scores level.
Noradjuha Quantong returned to the court with a strong defence, Bombers' Brooke Pay made getting the ball in range of a goal near impossible for the Tigers.
While, at the other end of the court, Pimpinio's Victoria Taylor struggled to limit Shannon Couch's opportunities.
The Bombers' Georgia Lowe also proved versatile inside the ring.
Lowe provided good back up for Couch and needed few second chances when looking to the ring.
But again, the Tigers did not let Noradjuha Quantong out of reach, with Emily Hannan and Annie Fellini keeping the energy high through the mid court and using their speed to create avenues forward.
Competition in the second half was tight.
For much of the third quarter, Noradjuha Quantong's advantage would bounce between one and two goals.
And, with one quarter left until on of these team's seasons would end, the Bombers held an advantage of only a one goal.
A crowd that had built through the game was riding every pass of the final quarter, erupting in raptures at every goal or interception.
That intensity was reflected on the court, as the players knew one team was a quarter away from the end of its season.
Pimpinio's Jayde Ellis was showed great instincts and reactions to force several turnovers.
Trailing by only a handful of goals in the closing minutes of the game, two late goals for Pimpinio had raised hope of Tigers snatching the win at the death.
But, Noradjuha Quantong held out and with a 49-47 win, will go on to the 2023 HDFNL finals.
Taylors Lake vs Jeparit Rainbow
The only way both Pimpinio and Noradjuha Quantong could have advanced to the 2023 HDFNL finals, would have been if Jeparit Rainbow lost to Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Reserve.
But, the Storm proved too strong for the Lakers, with Jeparit Rainbow claiming a 63-35 win.
A four goal advantage earned in the first quarter, only grew to eight in the second.
But, Jeparit Rainbow put the foot down in the third, pushing the advantage to 21, and taking Taylors Lake right out of the game.
Jeparit Rainbow's offensive pair, Hannah McIllree and Meg Werner were named as the Storm's best players.
Hannah Cook and Tayla Eltze earned the same for Taylors Lake.
Laharum vs Kalkee
Laharum triumphed in a likely preliminary final preview.
The second placed Demons beat the third placed Kalkee at Cameron Oval, and finish the season having only suffered defeat to Edenhope Apsley.
Laharum grabbed the lead in the opening quarter, taking a five goal advantage by the first break.
Kalkee reined them back to three goals by half time, but the Demons won both quarters of the second half to come away with the 51-37 win.
Laharum named Rebecca McIntyre and Caitlin Story as the Demons best on court.
Rupanyup vs Edenhope Apsley
Despite Rupanyup's proven ability to upset the giants of the HDFNL A grade competition, the side could not overcome Edenhope Apsley, who finish the regular season unbeaten.
The Panthers did get the better of the Saints in the second quarter, but through the rest of the game, Edenhope Apsley proved to strong.
Edenhope Apsley outscored Rupanyup in the final term by 18 points to make this an emphatic win.
At the game's end, Edenhope Apsley were ahead 55-29.
Emily Burgess and Hayley Campbell were named the Saints best, while Georgia Kramm and Kayla Weidemann were Rupanyup's.
Swifts vs Natimuk United
Stawell's Swifts ended its season on Saturday, August 12, but claiming victory against Natimuk United in front of a home crowd and North Park.
The Baggies won the first quarter by three goals, before the Rams took the lead in the second.
Swifts third quarter performance allowed the Baggies to retake its lead, with a four point advantage at the final break.
Natimuk United won the fourth quarter, by two goals, but it was not enough to catch the Swifts, who won 46-44.
Molly Orr, Edwina Flackmore (Swifts), Bethany Sudholz and Danielle Hanson (Natimuk United) were named best on court for their teams.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
