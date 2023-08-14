The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Horsham, Ballarat and Daylesford share six new ambulance staff

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another 64 new paramedics are starting work with Ambulance Victoria - including recruits sent to Horsham, Ballarat, Ararat, Daylesford and Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.