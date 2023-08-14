The Matildas knew they were marketable.
They knew they could pull big crowds and smash record ratings, even if they had to look "deep down inside".
The challenge now becomes ensuring the FIFA Women's World Cup is more than a fond memory and instead leaves a lasting legacy in Australia.
Former Socceroo Craig Foster is keeping receipts for every politician snapped with a Matildas scarf and posting about their captivating World Cup run, which continues in a semi-final clash against England in Sydney on Wednesday night.
Because when the game goes looking for more funding, those are the same people who will need to dig into their pockets.
Soccer faces a harsh reality in the months when the dust settles at Stadium Australia following the World Cup final on August 20.
The federal government has already invested millions into Football Australia's Legacy '23 plan, which is designed to funnel funding into high performance programs and elite-level tournaments.
Grassroots competitions and community facilities are being left behind as participants grapple with soaring participation fees and a lack of female-friendly change rooms.
Even if the average crowd figure for the tournament has soared beyond 27,000 - a number set to rise as the stakes get higher.
Football Australia chief executive James Johnson predicted a 20 percent rise in participation nationwide following the World Cup.
World Cup fever hit the Wimmera and the Horsham Soccer Club. They've got it bad.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was shoved back to square one.
Executives hope the Women's World Cup will be a boost to the club as it rebuild its rosters.
