The Horsham Motor Sports Club held its annual presentation night for the 2022/2023 season.
It has honoured many of its competitors, officials, and volunteers, who are integral in providing the Wimmera community a great night out through the Speedway season.
Acknowledgements ranged from class champions to life memberships and everything in between.
Well-known Truck racer Luke James was awarded the class champion for the season of the V8 Trucks and later also received the prestigious club champion honour.
After years of helping his father Nathan prepare time champion Limited Sportsman racers cars, Tom Baker stepped onto the track this season in his car and claimed the class honours in Limited Sportsman.
Club Committee man, racer and teacher Shaun Queale had stiff competition in the form of his son Ryan early in the season.
However, Shaun produced consistency all season long and claimed the class champions gong in Production Sedans.
Jeremy Beddison was crowned the champion in the Wingless Sprints in a season where he and Steven Hateley produced significant results at their home track against huge fields in the class.
Junior Sedan competitor and canteen volunteer Rebecca Johnstone was awarded the most improved Horsham Motor Sports Club race driver for the season.
Rebecca has to travel far and wide to get enough racing in her logbook, competing in Speedway Sedans Australia New Stars, Victorian Speedway Council Junior 1200 Sedans, and Junior Open Sedans.
Rebecca has shown a lot more confidence on track this past season and is a well-liked competitor with displaying friendship and sportsmanship to others.
Dean Hughes and Katelyn Eltze from the Production Sedans and Donald Timmins from the V8 Trucks received encouragement awards to give them an extra pep in their step heading into next season.
All three consistently support the club when scheduled to compete and give 110% each time they hit the track.
Hughes, in particular, had some great results and is one to watch in the new season.
Tim Driller was rewarded for always presenting a stellar-looking V8 Race Truck, the Optimus Prime, a favourite of all ages that shows up nice and clean and stands out on track and under lights.
Timing Monitor operator Hannah Eastwood was acknowledged with the volunteer appreciation award.
Hannah keeps track of all the race results as transponders report back to her program; this job keeps the show running smoothly as drivers are placed into position for restarts, and the information helps stewards and commentary members, particularly with their roles.
Gina Harrison was awarded the committee appreciation award.
Gina is one fantastic member of a great crew of people on the committee tasked with all the planning and coordinating events, with many, if not all giving a hand in some way on race day.
The Outstanding Volunteer award was earned jointly between Jaryd Carman, a Truck racer, and Brett Johnstone, a junior racer Rebecca's father and involved in the club canteen.
Nigel Quick and Julie Queale shared the prestigious Club Presidents Award.
Both club members put in an outstanding amount of time and effort through the season and are vital to the club's operation.
Shaun Queale was awarded a well-earned Life membership award.
Over many years, Shaun has been passionate about the Horsham Motor Sports Club and its Blue Ribbon Raceway and has contributed in many ways.
Whilst stepping out of the commentators' booth a couple of seasons ago to get back behind the wheel and racing, Shaun has continued to contribute and volunteer even in between races.
The committee congratulates all the award recipients and is keen to hear from anyone looking to be involved this season as a racer, volunteer, official and contributing supporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.