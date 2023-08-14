The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wimmera hockey finals spots still up for grabs after 14 rounds

By Simon King
August 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The penultimate round of the Wimmera Hockey Association regular season yielded several results that significantly influenced the ladders in the three competitions, setting up several enticing encounters next week to confirm several places in the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.