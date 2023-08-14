The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

West Wimmera Health Service's cooking competition celebrates local flavors

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


The 2022 WWHS competition winner Nicole Miller, May Zadow (contestant), Tim Bone (celebrity chef and judge), Kirstin Campbell (contestant), Sharyn Cook (contestant) and Joelle Brown (West Wimmera Health Service representative/second judge). Picture supplied
The 2022 WWHS competition winner Nicole Miller, May Zadow (contestant), Tim Bone (celebrity chef and judge), Kirstin Campbell (contestant), Sharyn Cook (contestant) and Joelle Brown (West Wimmera Health Service representative/second judge). Picture supplied

Get out of the way MKR - the West Wimmera Health Service is taking over the kitchen with the return of its cooking competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.