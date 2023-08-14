Get out of the way MKR - the West Wimmera Health Service is taking over the kitchen with the return of its cooking competition.
Following the success of last year's event, the competition, which showcased the region's quality produce and ingredients while bringing enjoyment to health and nutrition, is open for applications.
Locals who love to create delicious recipes and cook using local ingredients like lentils have until Friday, September 1, to enter their recipe into the competition via the online form https://bit.ly/47CyHD4.
Competition organiser, WWHS Health Promotion officer Jake Wiffen said he's looking forward to seeing what locals can create this year.
"It's a great opportunity for people who love cooking and entertaining to do what they love and have a crack at winning some great prizes, all while showing off what we have to offer here in the Wimmera and Southern Mallee," he said.
"We're excited to support our local culinary creators and see what delights they can come up with using the required ingredients."
Recipes will be shortlisted, with finalists having the chance to cook their recipe to perfection for celebrity chef Tim Bone, Bone, who will be guest judge of the competition final.
Competitors must use four selected locally sourced ingredients in their dishes-either a main or entrée-for a chance to win great prizes, including a two nights stay at Little Desert Lodge.
The taste will not be the only winning factor, with dishes being judged on practicality, affordability and healthiness, and how well local ingredients are featured.
The competition has been organised by West Wimmera Health Service's Health Promotion team to bring enjoyment to food and demonstrate ways to incorporate the Wimmera's excellent local ingredients into a mouth-watering feast for the whole family to enjoy.
The four ingredients all competitors must use in their dishes include, Mount Zero Pink lake salt, lentils, Mount Zero olives and olive oil and Relish a Mallee Moment tomato sauce.
The competition final will be held on Sunday, October 22, with Mr Bone also set to show off his talents in a masterclass using the same ingredients given to the competitors.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser.
