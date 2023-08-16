After 16 rounds of sporting spectacles around the Wimmera region, it has come time for the Horsham District Football and Netball League to gear up for finals.
Seniors
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers will take on the Edenhope Apsley Saints at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve on Saturday, August 19 in the first elimination final of the 2023 HDFNL senior football season.
Edenhope Apsley has endured a horror run to finals.
The last four weeks of the regular season resulted in losses for the Saints as the side took on each of the top four teams, including Noradjuha Quantong, who won by 50 points.
Even in recent defeats, the Edenhope Apsley Saints have looked strong.
Jak Ryan is a towering ruck and difficult to beat in any high contest.
While fitness and form have not stayed with him all year, Cleve Hughes has always been a credible threat near the goal square.
And, coach, Tim McIntyre has always had a strong impact when he takes to the field, providing great leadership and often a reliable path from the midfield through the half-forward line.
Noradjuha Quantong come into the game with a big win against the Pimpinio Tigers with plenty of fire power ready for finals.
Bomber's rover, Brock Orval is not afraid of a contest and can make a lot of trouble for the Saints.
Orval is also a great threat when he gets inside the Bombers' forward 50.
Bombers coach, Damien Cameron is an important link in Noradjuha Quantong's midfield, and with his leadership on the field, the side can operate on a higher level.
Jack Vague and James Hallett are also key players for Noradjuha Quantong, having rarely missed the side's best players.
On the Sunday, Rupanyup and the Swifts will clash at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
Both sides suffered defeat in the final rounds of the HDFNL against teams they should have beaten, but only after having been assured of a finals berth.
Stawell's Swifts have not met the Panthers since round three, but the Baggies did claim a five-goal win on that occasion.
While the Swifts offer Matthew Healy as the side's main target in the forward line, the teams variety of goal kicking options has been a great boon to the side, often finishing games with up to a dozen scorers.
Baggies captain and 2022 Dellar medalist, Scott Carey is always an important link in the Swifts chain.
Rupanyup's key for all of 2023 has been coach Braydon Ison, he has often started games in the ruck, moved to full forward, kicked 10-goal bags on multiple occasions, before occasionally shifting into the backline to protect a lead.
When Ison leaves the ruck, the Panthers are not left wanting, with Mitchell Gleeson a very capable replacement.
With a boot he can launch rockets off with great accuracy, when Gleeson is a part of a Panthers chain, the side only needs two kicks to go from end to end.
And, synonymous with the Rupanyup Panthers is the name Weidemann, and for good reason in 2023.
No matter where you are on a seniors football field, you're going to have a tough battle to beat one of or sometimes all three of the Weidemann boys.
Reserves
Edenhope Apsley and Kalkee will meet in the first reserves elimination final on Saturday.
The two side's met in round 10 of the regular season, where the Kees blew the Saints away, claiming a 107 point win.
Kalkee's reservist have been strong in 2023, only dropping matches to top two sides Harrow Balmoral and Noradjuha Quantong.
The Swifts reservists will be in action on Sunday, with the side taking on the Pimpinio Tigers in a rematch to the contest that took place only two weeks ago.
In round 15, the Swifts earned the chocolates, leaving Pimpinio Sporting Complex with a 28 point win.
With 12 best player mentions on 2023, the Swifts' Blake Swain may be a key players for the Tigers to look to shut down, while both sides have prolific forwards with Jake Hamerston (Tigers) and Benjamin Martin (Swifts) sitting amongst the league's top scorers.
Under 17
Rupanyup's under 17s Panthers will be on a home track for their first Finals game of the season.
The side is set to take on the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos in the first elimination final.
When the Southern Roos took on the Panthers at Harrow Reserve in round seven, Harrow Balmoral came away the winners by 31 points.
Swifts fans will be treated to a triple header at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve, as the clubs under 17s side is also set to open its finals case.
Opposite the Swifts junior side on Sunday will be the Natimuk United Rams.
If Natimuk United want to get past the Swifts, countering the Baggies' key forward, Austin Giusa, may be key after a season where Giusa has lit up scoreboards with over 100 goals.
Under 14
The first under 14 elimination final will be contested between Rupanyup and Kalkee, with the Kees needing a sizable swing of momentum since losing to the Panthers by 60 points in round 17.
On Sunday, Pimpinio will take on Edenhope Apsley, having not met since the Tigers claimed a 15 point win in round eight.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
