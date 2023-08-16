The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Horsham District Football's finals series begins with must-win finals

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated August 16 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 16 rounds of sporting spectacles around the Wimmera region, it has come time for the Horsham District Football and Netball League to gear up for finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.