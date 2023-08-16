Dimboola Roos v Ararat Rats
Off its bye, Dimboola is ready for the test that the Rats will bring in its round 18 WFNL on Saturday, August 16.
The Roos will look to snap a four-game winless run when it takes to Dimboola Recreation Reserve in the last round of the regular season.
This being the case, newly re-signed coach Jack Landt said there was a significant focus on reviewing the last month on the weekend off.
Dimboola remains the closest result for the Rats this season, with a late Jack Ganley goal proved the difference back in round nine.
Landt sees pressure as the key to match Ararat once again.
"Once we put a bit of pressure on them, we sort of stopped their free-flowing ball movement... and didn't let them get a roll on," Landt said.
When looking at matchups, Landt is confident going head-to-head in the midfield but has an eye on the Rats' forward line.
"[There is] Definitely a couple of forwards and some of their mids that rest forward. We've got to really get the matchups right when they swap forward," Landt said.
Ararat enters the round 18 clash after disposing of the second-placed Saints by 83 points.
Matthew Spalding kicked two of his four goals in the first quarter at Alexandra Oval.
Ben Taylor featured atop the best, whilst Tom Mills impressed with his ball use inside the forward 50.
Horsham Saints v Nhill Tigers
The Saints will look to respond after its defeat at Alexandra Oval when it hosts the Tigers at Coughlin Park.
Trailing by only nine points at the long break, the Saints were held to one goal in the second half.
Mitch Martin and Jarrod Garth sit atop the league's goal kicking coming into the final round.
Captain Angus Martin and Patrick Knott featured in the best for the ninth and eighth time, respectively.
The Burras narrowly defeated Nhill in round 17.
Nhill led by 22 points at three-quarter time but was held to a behind in the final term.
Thomas Driscoll kicked his 20th goal of the season, whilst Drew Schneider extended his goal kicking streak to seven matches.
Lucas Dahlenburg has featured in the best in 10 of his 15 matches, whilst Frazer Driscoll has been named on 12 occasions.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Demons
A loss to the Eagles may have been the wake-up call Southern Mallee needed on the eve of finals.
Two points was the margin at Anzac Park.
Luke Mahony kicked three goals for the Giants.
Mahoney also featured in the best for the second time in 2023, alongside Mickitja Rotumah-Onus.
To finish the season in winning ways will be the aim for Horsham when it travels to Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
The Demons held a one-goal lead over Stawell at the last change but were defeated by 13 points in round 17.
Logan Miller was Horsham's only multiple goal kicker, whilst Jordan Motton remains third in the league's goal kicking.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Warrack Eagles
The Burras and Eagles enter this round 18 match coming off wins by less than a goal.
Minyip Murtoa kicked seven goals to four in the second half at Davis Park.
Will Cameron returned to the Seniors for the first time since round seven and kicked three goals.
Whilst Luke Fisher has featured in the best in his last four matches.
Warrack claimed its first win of the 2023 season with a two-point upset of Southern Mallee at Anzac Park.
Trailing by 11 points at the last change, the Eagles kicked four goals in the final term to claim the two-point win.
Joseph McKinnon's three goals have seen him enter the top 10 of the league's goal kicking.
Dylan Watts has featured in the best in eight of 15c matches, while Kyle Cheney has been a linchpin in defence all season long.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
