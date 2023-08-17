After 16 rounds of sporting spectacles around the Wimmera region, it has come time for the Horsham District Football and Netball League to gear up for finals.
A grade
Two weeks after a second half surge secured an upset victory for Rupanyup against Kalkee, the two sides will meet again in the first final of the 2023 season on Saturday, August 19, at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
Although, this time Rupanyup will be without a couple of big names as that day's best on court, Sophie Killick and Caitlin Ralston only played that game.
The Panthers have lifted since the return of Georgia Hiscock to the court, she had been coaching from the sidelines for a large chunk of the year after suffering an injury in round two.
Zanaiya Bergen has shown no issues transitioning from the WFNL to the HDFNL, and is one of the league's top attacking players.
In defence, underneath the ring, Rupanyup have also benefitted from the security of Kayla Weidemann.
With injuries to Paula Weidemann and Jedah Huf, young Jarrah Martin has stepped in as Kalkee's goal shooter, and with support from the always competitive Jenna Bywaters, she has left little lacking.
Amelia McRae has controlled the mid court for Kalkee, with Molly Lakin and Rianna Kuhne, using speed and energy to find avenues to the goals.
And, Kalkee's defensive pair of Clair McDonald and Emily Polack mad scoring difficult against Kalkee and created plenty of turnovers through the season.
On the Sunday, Jeparit Rainbow will meet Noradjuha Quantong at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
A tough run to finals has had the Jeparit Rainbow Storm under the pressure of fighting for finals for several weeks, and as finals start the tough games don't stop.
Despite the pressure, the Storm's attacking pair, Meg Werner and Hannah McIllree have starred.
Elly Schumann, Maddison Marra and Rylee Cocks have stayed competitive in the mid court, with goal keeper Bridget Dorrington keeping the pressure from mounting.
And, Storm coach, Penny Fisher has led her side from the court, and has been named best on court several times.
A tight finish to the HDFNL A grade netball season meant the fourth placed Bombers were still fighting for position in the final round.
But, after a tight contest against Pimpinio, the Bombers are finals bound.
Shannon Couch has been a standout the league has taken notice of, with many teams struggling to neutralize her advantage inside the ring.
With so much focus on Couch, Georgia Lowe has often been able to fly under the radar of some teams, but has been a strong goal attack.
An injury to the Bombers first choice goal keeper, Stefanie Cooper, opened the door for Elly Netherway, but the young player has been solid in defence alongside Brooke Pay.
While Jayne Tucker, Kate Cameron and Georgia Meugel have been a starred in the Bombers' midcourt.
17 and under
Natimuk United will take on the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in the first 17 and under elimination final.
Despite having a percentage 22 points lower than seventh place Laharum, the Storm made finals with a six point buffer.
The Rams will be hoping to carry the momentum of its 24 goal win over Taylors Lake in round 16, into finals.
The last time these two clubs met, the Rams won by 20 goals.
On the Sunday, Harrow Balmoral takes on Taylors Lake in a home elimination final for the Lakers.
While falling one goal short of beating Jeparit Rainbow in round 16, the Lakers picked up a strong win against Natimuk United the weekend earlier.
Harrow Balmoral has only played one game in the last three weeks, earning a one goal win against Laharum.
Spectators could be in for a close contest as the last time the Lakers and Southern Roos met, they couldn't be separated, with both sides splitting the competition points after a draw.
B grade
Edenhope Apsley will take on Kaniva Leeor United in the first B grade final on Saturday.
KLU scrapped into the top six with the benefit of a favourable points percentage.
The Saints had a strong start to the season, going unbeaten to the halfway point, however only won four of its last eight games.
In the side's previous meeting, Edenhope Apsley came away the winners, claiming a 13 goal victory in round three.
On the Sunday, Noradjuha Quantong take on the Swifts.
Noradjuha Quantong come into this game off the back of two straight wins, including one over the third placed side, Edenhope Apsley.
While the Swifts will be hoping a 12 goal loss to Natimuk United in round 16 won't stall the side's momentum.
Noradjuha Quantong snuck away with a one goal win when the Bombers and Baggies met in round four.
15 and under
Natimuk United will also meet Jeparit Rainbow in Saturday's 15 and under elimination final.
With the momentum of two straight wins pushing at the back of both sides, the Rams and Storm will take to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
The last time they met, the Rams won by 17 goals.
Sunday's elimination final will feature Edenhope Apsley taking on Noradjuha Quantong.
Edenhope Apsley hasn't lost a game since round 11, while Noradjuha Quantong suffered a nine goal loss to Pimpinio in its latest game.
When the Bombers last met the Saints, Edenhope Apsley earned the win.
C grade
Kaniva Leeor United will also clash with Edenhope Apsley in Saturday's C grade final.
When the two sides met in round three, the Cougars earned the chocolate with an eight point win.
While Edenhope Apsley came into the finals with a six point buffer over the Swifts in seventh, KLU were only one win away from a top two placing.
On the Sunday, Pimpinio meets Natimuk United.
The Rams would be hoping to find a different result then when the sides last met, with the Tigers leaving with a nine goal win.
13 and under
A week after Laharum claimed a nine goal win against Kalkee in round 16, the two sides meet again in the first elimination final, with Kalkee hoping to find a different result.
Natimuk United will take on Rupanyup on the Sunday, with the Rams hoping to force a repeat of the team's latest clash with the Panthers.
C Reserve
Saturday's C Reserve final will feature Laharum taking on Edenhope Apsley.
When the side's last met, Edenhope Apsley double Laharum's score to win by 15 goals.
On the Sunday, Pimpinio takes on Kaniva Leeor United, with the Tigers hoping for a repeat of the two club's round 12 encounter, where Pimpinio won by two goals.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
