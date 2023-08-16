Traditionally well held mixed farm country in the southern Mallee has sold for $2300 per acre.
The homestead block of a solid cropping/grazing offer at Towaninny, between Wycheproof and Lalbert, has been listed as sold.
The 486 hectare (1200 acre) Willows block was the largest of the four lots on offer adjacent the Donald-Swan Hill Road.
This farming district is right on the Mallee border with the Wimmera where annual rainfall averages just over 370mm.
Interestingly, although only dotted with the occasional farm today, the original Towaninnie run was to host a town in the 1850's with a post office and a cemetery (established 1884) built there. The coming of rail saw the settlement move to the west.
Ray White Rural Swan Hill's Brian Wood has listed the prized piece of this farm as sold for around $2.76 million.
The Willows block included the four-bedroom brick-veneer home plus a lot of farm buildings.
They included a large grain shed, hay shed and smaller workshop, five silos, fuel and numerous out-buildings.
The four main paddocks included 400 acres sown to lucerne with the balance established pasture.
All paddocks have GMW water connected to troughs.
Agents said the attractive holding was well suited to both sheep grazing and associated cropping pursuits.
The other lots in the sale include McCalls (159ha, 392 acres) on the Nullawil-Quambatook Road.
Lot C or Williamson's on 80ha (199 acres) on the Donald-Swan Hill Road.
Lot D or Harry's takes in 129ha (319 acres) just south of the Ruby Bridge with eastern frontage to the Lalbert Creek.
