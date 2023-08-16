Race 7: Sequence (9) talented 3yo filly that was very good first up. Fitter and will prove hard to hold out. She Sailz (11) capable mare that did things wrong last start and can make amends here. Sir Ed (8) has his share of ability and just needs some luck from the draw. Sellune (6) is a progressive trotter that has his share of ability and must be respected. Old Villa Boy (4) is an improving type, wasn't far away last start and not out of this. Dancingallalone (7) finished very strongly at Stawell for third place when finally found clean air and has claims."