The floodlights are set to shine at R.T. White Raceway on Thursday night as the Ararat HRC plays host to an eight-race card of equine action commencing at 5.53pm and concluding with the "lucky last" at 9.30 pm.
District stables are well represented through the night with Flaming Lucky (race one, number eight) for trainer Jason Ainsworth, Peter Manning's Delightfull Tammy (race five, number three), Dancingallalone (race seven, number seven) for Tim O'Brien and Emjaybee (race eight, number three) Marnie Bibby all looking solid eachway chances.
HRV Form Analyst Rob Auber has kindly shared his thoughts with punters looking to cash in on the Daily Double and include runners in their first and third Quaddie legs.
"Race 5: Young Bluey (5) has been racing with great zest and looks well placed again in this. Ghanasuya (1) resumes without a trial but normally races well fresh. Delightfull Tammy (3) was a strong effort at Stawell and should be well poised throughout. The consistent Lottie Moon (7) faces a wide draw to overcome. Too The Max (2) resumes and is underrated and suited by the shot trip. Springfield Affair (8) is capable and must be respected along with Smooth Techy (4) and Major Annie (6). El Boston (9) is a first four hope.
Race 7: Sequence (9) talented 3yo filly that was very good first up. Fitter and will prove hard to hold out. She Sailz (11) capable mare that did things wrong last start and can make amends here. Sir Ed (8) has his share of ability and just needs some luck from the draw. Sellune (6) is a progressive trotter that has his share of ability and must be respected. Old Villa Boy (4) is an improving type, wasn't far away last start and not out of this. Dancingallalone (7) finished very strongly at Stawell for third place when finally found clean air and has claims."
It's free entry at Ararat on Thursday night and with the canteen, bar and TAB all in the spacious lounge area, racegoers will be warm and comfortable.
Our readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action from home, live and free on their device @ Trots Vision.
Great Western owner-trainer Daryl Crone enjoyed the biggest thrill of his 40 years in harness racing on Friday night at Bendigo when Prince Of Rock captured the rich $125,000 Haras des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine Classic (3YO Trotting C&G) Final with a brilliant front running display.
Prince Of Rock with now regular driver Tina Ridis aboard, worked hard early from barrier seven but managed to cross down to the pegs after 350m with Nathan Jack content to follow the leader with the $1.85 favourite The Locomotive for the rest of the journey.
When the multiple Group one winner moved up to eyeball Prince Of Rock at the top of the home stretch, most watching the race thought the favourite and multiple Group one winner would prove too strong for the dashing frontrunner.
But the gelded son of Wishing Stone (US) and Yankee Princess knuckled down and refused to let The Locomotive past.
"I don't give Tina any instructions before the race. I'm happy to leave it to her as she knows the horse best," said Crone.
"But when she told me she'd try and make it a true staying test, I thought to myself they'd get us at the finish."
However, the son of Prince of Rock had other ideas, knuckled down and just refused to beaten.
It was just reward for Crone after the time and effort he'd put into four-year-old since outlaying $22,000 for the then-colt at the Melbourne Nutrien Yearling Sales.
"I'd gone along with a mate for a look, never intending to bring one home," explained Crone.
"I saw this one walking and liked the look, so I grabbed a catalogue, saw he was a trotter from a nice family and decided to try and buy," he added.
After qualifying at the trials as a two-year-old, Prince Of Rock had four unplaced runs before heading to the paddock for a spell.
"I always thought he had ability but really needed the time to mature," said Crone.
"He's come a very long way since and I believe there's still more to come."
Prince Of Rock returned to racing in May and after two mid-field finishes broke his duck at Bendigo, then strolled home by 40m at Kilmore a month later before victories in both a Nutrien Heat and Final to make it four in a row.
All going well Crone, Ridis and Prince Of Rock will head to Maryborough on September 6 for a heat of the Vicbred Super Series, then hopefully to Melton on September 16 for the $100,000 Final.
Since heading to Victoria from Queensland in 2000, Crone has been associated with some nice horses including Mental Power (eight wins), Peaces Of You (11 wins) and Sharendoo Lass (11 wins) but victory in the Nutrien Classic Final firmly sits at the top of his highlight list.
"I really haven't come down to earth, it's hard to believe," he said.
