Prince of Rock wins $125,000 Nutrien Classic in Bendigo

By Tony Logan and Rob Auber
August 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Tina Ridis (driver), Daryl Crone (owner-trainer), Lousie Toulmin and Pat Driscoll (Haras De Trotteurs) and Dale Monteith (HRV Chairman) after Prince Of Rock's victory in the $125,000 Nutrien Classic last Friday night at Bendigo. Picture by Claire Weston Photography
The floodlights are set to shine at R.T. White Raceway on Thursday night as the Ararat HRC plays host to an eight-race card of equine action commencing at 5.53pm and concluding with the "lucky last" at 9.30 pm.

