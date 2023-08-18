Horsham stalwart Jordyn Burke is no stranger to the senior coaching job with the Demons.
Burke co-coached alongside Brad Hartigan for Horsham's 2014 premiership before he shared the role again with outgoing coach Tyler Blake in 2022.
"It's not something that I was probably thinking of six months ago. It's organically happened, which has been nice. And I'm glad I'm here," Burke said.
Having stepped into a more off-field role in 2023, Burke will be purely working from the boundary line in 2024.
"There was just a need to fill the void with a non-playing coach is where we came up. With Taz [Blake] wanting to probably stand down and move away from coaching and back to playing," Burke said.
The wheels are already in motion for the 2024 season, with 19 players having re-committed.
Those include Blake, assistant coach Ben Lakin, and young guns Brody Pope, Ben Janetzki and leading goal kicker Jordan Motton.
"It's been so nice to be able to retain essentially at this point 90 per cent of our list, leaders young and old," Burke said.
Not only them, it's essentially what you call the middle of your list. Those blokes that are at the 50-60 game mark which are now starting to come into their best footy."
The Demons will also be bolstered by the return of forward Ryan Kemp to the club.
Kemp won the 2018 Toohey Medal before moving to Melbourne to play VFL with Werribee.
In 2022 Kemp moved to Western Australia to play with Swan Districts in the WAFL.
It's hard to explain what he [Kemp] means to the Horsham footy club, but his resume speaks for itself. He's going to be enormous for us, it's really exciting," Burke said.
"It's funny to talk to him as a recruit because it feels like one of ours, but it's one of the best recruits we've ever had really.
"I think there's been some improvement and a bloke we can really build a team around."
Horsham plays its last game of the regular season against Southern Mallee in Beulah on Saturday, August 19. before the Reserves, Under 17s and 14s head into finals campaigns.
Pre-season for the Demons will start in the last week of November or the first week of December as it begins the search for its 13th premiership since 2000.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
