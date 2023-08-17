The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Maree Thompson celebrates her 400th netball game with the Pimpinio Tigers

Maree Thompson played her 400th game of netball with the Pimpinio Tigers in round 16 of the HDFNL on Saturday, August 12.

