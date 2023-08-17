Maree Thompson played her 400th game of netball with the Pimpinio Tigers in round 16 of the HDFNL on Saturday, August 12.
With game 400 now behind her, Thompson was asked what has kept her going through all these games, and she simply replied 'I just enjoy it'.
"Well it's a lot of games when you think about it," Thompson said.
"But, when you're playing, and if you love the game, you don't really notice it."
For much of Thompson's time on court, the Tigers did not enjoy a great deal of netball success.
"We didn't win too many games, we weren't the most successful netball team," said Thompson.
"I've only ever won one premiership, so I'll always remember that."
Having retired years earlier, Thompson returned to the netball court in 2017 when her daughter, Tahlia's (11 at the time), C reserve team was short and needed playing numbers.
"I thoroughly enjoyed it and said I must come back next year and and play with Tahlia, which is what happened," Thompson said.
Playing alongside her kids has been something Thompson has enjoyed in her latest netballing years.
"I love playing with my kids, It's great," she said.
In 2018, Thompson came back to the court full time and as coach of Pimpinio's C reserve side, and by the end of the year, the Tigers were celebrating premiership success in the division.
For the last few years, Thompson has also coached the Tigers current 17 and under side through the junior grades, helping the girls to multiple premierships.
As for her own playing career, Thompson has no plans of returning to retirement.
"I'm just gonna keep playing while my body holds up," she said.
Thompson played her milestone game alongside her daughter, Ella, with the Tigers being beaten by Noradjuha Quantong by 19 goals.
"It was a good game of netball," she said.
Noradjuha Quantong are undefeated in the 2023 HDFNL C grade competition.
"We stuck with them till halftime and then they got away from us," Thomson said.
"Can't win them all unfortunately."
Thompson is set to play alongside Ella in the 2023 C grade finals series, with their team set to play Natimuk United in an elimination game at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 20.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.