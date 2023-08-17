Starting a new business can be daunting; however, Karen Bryant has excelled in the new environment.
Five years ago, Mrs Bryant started Latitude Recruitment, all while heavily pregnant.
Her dedication and excellence made Karen a finalist for the AusMumpreneur Awards in the Rising Star, Professional Services and Consulting categories.
She started the business to offer regional businesses quality recruitment services.
"It was just me initially and I would visit clients trying to hide my heavily pregnant belly," Mrs Bryant said.
"I was texting candidates in labour on the way to the hospital to reschedule interviews."
She has since grown the business, with Jade Gartside working in Horsham and the Western District.
The expansion in staff meant Latitude Recruitment could also accommodate local charities.
"It has always been my goal to support local charities, or charities supporting regional areas," she said.
"In the last 12 months we have supported a new charity each quarter."
The mother of three effectively balances the responsibilities of a mother of three, a wife, and a business owner.
Something she acknowledges can be challenging at times.
"Balance can be really challenging and some periods are harder to balance than others; I definitely don't get it right 100% of the time," she said.
"It stems from developing a wonderful team who support each other and takes ownership of their work. I trust my team completely; they know they can make decisions without me and have my full support.
"It's because of this the business keeps going even when I have days or weeks off or just the morning off to listen to reading at school."
She said there is a vital ingredient to running an effective business.
"The strategy I use is communication; communicating to people around me, including my team and clients or candidates, to explain what is happening,' she said.
"Most of the time, people understand when you tell them that they might hear or see kids pop up in the background, and it's not a big deal, which is fantastic.
"I also make sure I communicate with my kids to explain what I'm doing and why its important, and I think it's great they get to see me so happy and working in a job that I love."
The AusMumpreneur Awards, presented by The Women's Business School, celebrate and recognize Australian Mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.
The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.