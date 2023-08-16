Kaniva
August 23
Kaniva and District Progress Association invite everyone to its AGM. If you are interested in taking on a position or being part of the 2023/24 committee, or to RSVP and send apologies, email kanivaprogress@gmail.com.
Halls Gap
August 26
Reconciliation Victoria, in conjunction with the Gariwerd Wimmera Reconciliation Network and Federation University, are hosting a community gathering to talk about the Voice to Parliament. Held at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve from 10am-12pm.
Stawell
September 1
The Stawell Red Garters are holding a film night to raise money for the Australian Red Cross. Held in the Stawell Neighbourhood House, the group will show 'The Duke' starting Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Tickets are $30 each, which included a casserole dinner, drinks and the all important seat to see the movie. Doors open at 6pm, film starts at 7.30pm.
Horsham
September 2
German entertainer Hans will bring his award-winning 'Disco Spektakulr' tour to Horsham Town Hall. Hans will impress audiences with a unique blend of comedy, music, and dazzling dance moves, performing some of the greatest disco hits of all time.
Ararat
September
With Spring around the corner, Montara Wines has brought back its popular Wine Down Fridays. Starting Friday, September 1 from 4-9pm, the events feature a happy hour, live music, wood fire pizzas, cocktails, beer and wine. Call 0476 228 646.
Horsham
September 15
The Rhythms of Ireland, returns to Australia in 2023 bringing their worldwide 15 Year Anniversary Tour, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnellan. The show will captivate audiences with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. For more information, visit www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/rhythms-of-ireland.
Horsham
September 22-23
The 145th Grand Annual Horsham Agricultural Show is back, with a new vibe and dates. Friday, September 22, features carnival rides from 5-10pm, while the Saturday, September 23, features all the traditional fair including animals, flowers, craft, art and cooking, workshops, yard dog trials, shearing and wool-handling competitions.
Willaura
October 7
Mark your calendars for the arrival of Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall at the Willaura Memorial Hall. Visit https://www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/finucane-smiths-travelling-dance-hall-2.
