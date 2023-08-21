Harrow Balmoral welcomes the return of Emily Langley, having announced her as coach of the Southern Roos A grade netball team for the 2024 HDFNL season.
Langley is no stranger to success in Harrow Balmoral's blue and white, having played for the club in its 2013 and 14 A grade premierships.
"Harrow Balmoral's been our family home club now since 2013," Langley said.
"I've played lots of my juniors and grew up there."
Coming back to Harrow Balmoral is something Langley said she has long been interested in doing.
"Now I've got the opportunity to give back to the club that really helped me shape who I am as a netballer," she said.
Having been to a few training sessions and games throughout the 2023 season, Langley said she is excited to be back around the club.
"It felt really good to fit back in and be welcomed by new and old faces, it was really welcoming," she said.
In returning to the Southern Roos, Langley brings with her the experiences she's gained from playing with several organisations through the years she was away.
Langley, left Harrow Balmoral when given the opportunity to play for Cavendish in the South West District Football Netball League.
"I was able to play some netball with the girls I grew up wanting to play with," Langley said.
In 2017, she won an A grade premiership with Cavendish.
From there, Langley played in the Geelong Football Netball League while she studied at university, before returning to the Wimmera with WFNL side Minyip-Murtoa.
"I was able to kind of step into some leadership roles [at the Burras] in the A grade," Langley said.
"Which I think has really helped set me up to go back to Harrow Balmoral this year with a bit more confidence to coach and lead."
While Emily has been away, the Langley name has not left Harrow Balmoral or the HDFNL.
"My mum and dad are still involved," Langley said.
Her mother, Rosemary Langley, currently serves as president of the HDFNL.
I think their tenacity and fight to want to do a better, is great foundations to be able to start next year.- Harrow Balmoral 2024 A grade netball coach, Emily Langley
Despite the Southern Roos A grade side going winless through the 2023 season, Langley see's the positives in the state of the team.
"The girls have had a tough year, this year," Langley said.
"But I think their tenacity and fight to want to do better is a great foundation to be able to start next year."
Having spoken to several of members of the team, Langley said they're 'really keen to hang around'.
"They've had to do a lot of growth within themselves and as a team," she said.
"So I'm really hoping that we'll be able to just extend that to next year."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
