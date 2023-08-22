Gareth Hose will return to senior coaching in 2024, with Minyip Murtoa appointing him for the next WFNL season.
Hose's last senior coaching role was at the HDFNL's Noradjuha Quantong in 2022, and he currently runs Horsham College's AFL Academy.
"It was good to work with a young group and try and mould them a little bit [at Noradjuha Quantong]," Hose said.
What appealed to Hose about the Burras' current list was the mix of youth and experience.
"I do know that they've got a lot of young players on their list. But they've also got some exceptionally experienced and well-credentialed ex-coaches and guys who have played at a high level of footy on their list as well," Hose said.
"So that also appealed to me because I feel I can learn a lot from them as well."
Hose was also impressed by the professionalism of the club throughout the process.
"Just their holistic approach. They look at all aspects on and off the field, which was really great for me and my family," Hose said.
With the Burras a week away from a finals campaign where they will look to defend its 2022 Seniors premiership, Hose will watch from afar.
"I don't want to get in the way of Tim [current coach Tim Mackenzie] and what he's trying to achieve with the group at the moment," Hose said.
"Apart from touching base with a few of the senior players, I'll just keep my distance until the season is finished."
Minyip Murtoa president Scott Arnold was impressed with Hose's coaching experience.
"It's all gone according to plan for us realistically. We were after some character traits and values, and Gareth clearly carries all of those," Arnold said.
"He was at the top of our list, and we're super excited that he's agreed to take the role on."
Arnold believes Hose's work with a local playing list will hold him in good stead.
"That's the sort of model we want to follow, a local-based model, and to make sure our local kids can be the best they can be,"
The Burras play Dimboola in an elimination final on Sunday, August 27.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
