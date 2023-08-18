Great Western has again been recognised as the cornerstone of the Grampians Wine Region with a bevvy of acknowledgements in the 2024 Halliday Wine Companion.
Best's Wines and Seppelt's Great Western received five-star winery ratings from the nation's premiere wine guide.
For almost 30 years, the Wine Companion, founded by James Halliday, has been the definitive guide to Australian wine.
Seppelt's Great Western earned six gold medals and achieved impressive ratings of more than 90 points for 10 of its wines; the Drumborg Riesling 2022 received the most praise with its 97-point score.
Best's current releases also received praise in the wine companion, with the 2021 Cabernet Franc, 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2022 Foudre ferment Riesling earning 95 points.
In his praise of Best's Wine, Mr Halliday said the winery was an "outstanding winery regularly producing wines of exemplary quality and typicity..."
He noted Best's long track record of excellence, having held a five-star rating continuously for 10 years.
The 157-year-old winery took out the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion wine of the year for its 2021 Foudre ferment riesling.
Neighbouring Pyrenees Wine Region also received a nod from the wine companion.
Blue Pyrenees Estate received an impressive 96 points for its Richardson Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, while seven other wines scored above 90 points.
Langhorne Creek's 171-year-old Bleasdale Vineyards in South Australia took home the Winery of the Year award for their shiraz cabernet blend.
In the judging, one judge described Bleasdale as a "juggernaut" while another said the win was "emphatic".
"Bleasdale is our Winery of the Year because at our annual (blind) judging it won two major awards," a judge said.
"Quite remarkably, it has 22 wines ranked at 90 or higher in this guide, including no less than 16 at 95 points or higher."
Another judge commended the wineries achievements across a range of different styles, from full-bodied reds to cool-climate-ish chardonnay, from sparkling shiraz to Riesling, from tempranillo through to spicy syrah, tempranillo and grenache blends.
McLaren Vale's Yangarra Estate won the award for best wine of the year with their Old Vine Grenache from 2021.
Halliday Wine Companion book chief editor Campbell Mattinson said the awards showcase the diversity of great wines found in Australia's regional areas.
"We've unearthed some gems and honoured the very best of the best Australia has to offer," he said.
Each year Mr Halliday marks Australia's wines out of 100 points with plonk scoring between 97 and 99 points considered "wines of major trophy standard in important wine shows".
And it's an elite cohort, wines that garner fewer than 84 points fall off the scoreboard altogether.
Winery of the Year: Bleasdale Vineyards, Langhorne Creek, SA
Winemaker of the Year: Kate Goodman, Penley Estate, Coonawarra, SA
Viticulturist of the Year: Mark Walpole, Fighting Gully Road, Beechworth, VIC
Best New Winery: Joshua Cooper Wines, Victoria
Dark Horse: Anderson & Marsh, Alpine Valleys, VIC
Best Value Winery: Oakridge Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC
Wine of the Year: Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021, McLaren Vale, SA
Red Wine of the Year: Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021, McLaren Vale, SA (99 points)
White Wine of the Year: Landaire at Padthaway Estate Chardonnay 2021 Padthaway (98 points)
Sparkling Wine of the Year: Sittella Wines Grand Prestige Late Disgorged 2010 Pemberton (97 points)
Riesling of the Year: Limefinger Solace Riesling 2022 Clare Valley (98 points)
Chardonnay of the Year: Landaire at Padthaway Estate Chardonnay 2021 Padthaway (98 points)
Semillon of the Year: Pepper Tree Wines Museum Release Limited Release Tallawanta Single Vineyard Semillon 2013 Hunter Valley (99 points)
Sauvignon Blanc of the Year: Domaine Naturaliste Sauvage Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Margaret River (96 points)
Pinot Gris/Grigio of the Year: Mayer Bloody Hill Villages Healesville Pinot Gris 2022 Yarra Valley (96 points)
Other Whites & Blends of the Year: John Kosovich Wines Bottle Aged Reserve Chenin Blanc 2018 Swan Valley (98 points)
Rosé of the Year: Sutton Grange Winery Fairbank Rosé 2022 Central Victoria Zone (97 points)
Pinot Noir of the Year: Giant Steps Applejack Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022 Yarra Valley (98 points)
Grenache & Blends of the Year: Yangarra Estate Vineyard Old Vine Grenache 2021 McLaren Vale (99 points)
Shiraz of the Year: Murdoch Hill The Landau Single Vineyard Oakbank Syrah 2021 Adelaide Hills (99 points)
Cabernet Shiraz Blend of the Year: Bleasdale Vineyards Wellington Road Shiraz Cabernet 2021 Langhorne Creek (98 points)
Cabernet Sauvignon of the Year: Bleasdale Vineyards The Iron Duke Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Langhorne Creek (98 points)
Cabernet & Family of the Year: Houghton C.W. Ferguson Cabernet Malbec 2020 Frankland River (98 points)
Other Reds & Blends of the Year: Yarra Yering Dry Red Wine No. 3 2021 Yarra Valley (97 points)
Sweet Wine of the Year: De Bortoli (Riverina) Noble One Botrytis Semillon 2020 Riverina- 96 points)
Fortified Wine of the Year: All Saints Estate Museum Muscat NV, Rutherglen (100 points)
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
