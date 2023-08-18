The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Dimboola ruck to play first senior match in 2023 | WFNL team lists R18

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dimboola ruck Jayden Lehmann will play his first senior match for 2023 in the round 18 WFNL match against Ararat on Saturday, August 19. Picture file
Dimboola ruck Jayden Lehmann will play his first senior match for 2023 in the round 18 WFNL match against Ararat on Saturday, August 19. Picture file

Dimboola has regained ruck Jayden Lehmann for its round 18 WFNL clash with Ararat on Saturday, August 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.