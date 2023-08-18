Dimboola has regained ruck Jayden Lehmann for its round 18 WFNL clash with Ararat on Saturday, August 19.
Lehmann was injured until round 13 and has played the last four matches in the Reserves.
Lachlan Mackley also comes into the side, with Thomas Cree and Michael Graham making way.
Graham returned for the round 16 match with the Saints after he had also battled with injury.
Horsham Saints have made two changes for its clash with Nhill at Coughlin Park.
Both Jacob and Connor O'Beirne are out of the side.
Jacob picked up a knock in the round 17 loss to Ararat, and Ben Knott won't take any chances with a qualifying final on the horizon.
Sam Clyne and Will Tickner return to the team after both were managed at Alexandra Oval.
The Rats have made one change for its trip to Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Daniel Mendes has replaced captain Riley Taylor.
Taylor has played two matches after a long layoff which had seen him out for eight weeks.
Horsham has made two changes for its trip to Hopetoun.
Brodie Mines and Tyge Nelson replace Samuel Janetzki and Lachlan Hobbs.
In his first Seniors appearance since round 10, Mines has kicked four goals in seven matches.
Minyip Murtoa veteran Jae McGrath is one of two changes for the Burras' clash with Warrack at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
McGrath and Wilson Mitchell come out for Lachlan Johns and Lachlan Jordan.
Southern Mallee have made seven changes after its shock loss to Warrack in round 17.
Rupert Sangster and Josh Webster headline the additions, whilst coach Kieran Delahunty returns to the squad for the first time since round 10 after a broken hand.
Check out the round 18 preview of the WFNL HERE
Ins: Daniel Mendes.
Outs: Riley Taylor.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Daniel Mendes, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Thomas Cousins, Flynn Toner, Tex Korewha, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Brody Griffin, Jake Williamson.
Ins: Jayden Lehmann, Lachlan Mackley.
Outs: Thomas Cree, Michael Graham.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Darcy Barber, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Will Barber, Jayden Lehmann, Sam Godden, Harper Harradine, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Lachlan Mackley, Dru Pilmore, Will Griffiths.
Ins: Brodie Mines, Tyge Nelson.
Outs: Samuel Janetzki, Lachlan Hobbs.
Lineup: Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Brodie Mines, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Brody Pope, Rhys Barber, Sam Bigham, Tyge Nelson, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Logan Millar, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord, Cullen Williams, Dyson Parish.
HDFNL football: HDFNL finals kick-off with blockbuster elimination games
Ins: Sam Clyne, Will Tickner.
Outs: Jacob O'Beirne, Connor O'Beirne.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Judd Wright, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Jarrod Garth, Will Brennan, Tom Vincent, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Mitchell Clarke, Max Bryan, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin.
Ins: Lachlan Johns, Lachlan Jordan.
Outs: Wilson Mitchell, Jae McGrath.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Corey Morgan, Luke Chamberlain, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Will Cameron, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Rhys Pidgeon, Tyler Pidgeon, Lachlan Johns Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Warwick Stone, John Delahunty, Charlie Gibson.
WFNL Netball: Confidence key for Roos | WFNL round 18
Not yet announced.
Ins: Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Tyler Lehmann, Kieran Delahunty, Daniel Garner.
Outs: Zachary Robins, Oscar Smith, Liam Price, Declan Brown, Kai Sheers, Coleman Schache, Leigh Stewart.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Heath Smith, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Tyler Lehmann, Angus McSweyn, Tobias Fisher, Sam White, Lou White, Luke Mahony, Dylan Marshman, Kieran Delahunty, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Daniel Garner, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Timothy Sanford.
HDFNL Netball: Bombers battle Storm, Rup take on Kees | HDFNL finals
Not yet announced.
Keep up to date with all of the latest news from around the league HERE
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.