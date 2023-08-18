When I found myself kneeling on white tulle at 10am on a Thursday morning wielding a pair of fabric scissors - I suspected I was back in the theatre.
As I cut out an impromptu wedding veil after a 30 second tutorial from a professional, I was absolutely sure.
Then I attempted to thread my needle to sew the veil onto a comb for the actress to slide into her hair, and at that point I realised that it had been quite a while between shows - that eye of the needle has become a much trickier target for me to hit.
What a terrifying and wonderful experience for the 41 secondary students involved.- Yolande Grosser
After raiding my needlework box to alter a crown and a tiara on my first day helping with 'Cinderella' I soon found myself wallowing in pink and purple tulle that had come unstuck during a ballroom scene, re-attaching chiffon sleeves after a dramatic chase scene and sewing a zip back on after all together too many scenes requiring quick changes under intense pressure.
I forgot how hectic the action is backstage at a theatrical performance of a musical with lead cast, ensemble and crew.
I don't think I was physically running myself, but it seemed like everyone else was, and my mind was certainly racing.
Selling programs, directing spotlights, setting the stage, managing props, pressing buttons and working as a team - all that happens before the curtain even goes up.
Waiting nervously in the wings isn't just for the actors either - the stage crew have the massive responsibility of moving the furniture - to allow the actors to shine.
Dressed completely in black and pressed against the walls side stage, the crew work in silence as much as is humanly possible.
They live in fear of dropping, dragging or knocking noises that detract from the action being presented from the script in the spotlight.
Everything must be done quickly so the audience aren't keep waiting for the forest, kitchen, castle or town square to magically appear.
I am in awe of stage crews and firmly believe they deserve the bouquets of flowers and standing ovations just as much as the actors soaking up the applause at the end of each scene.
Well done absolutely everybody!
