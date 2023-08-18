Only one change has been made by Noradjuha Quantong ahead of the opening weekend of HDFNL finals.
Despite having played in all of the Bombers' regular season games, and kicking six goals, Riley Dunlop is Noradjuha Quantong's only omission.
Stepping back into the Bombers' squad is Alex Ross, after being named best on field in his only appearance in the reserves during round 16.
Edenhope Apsley has made five changes to its team ahead of the Saints' first elimination final on Saturday.
Chief among them is the omission of the side's leading goal scorer, Cleve Hughes.
Headlining the Saints' inclusions is Josh Roman who has kicked 17 goals in his 12 appearances, earning eight best player nods.
The Swifts have suffered two big losses heading into finals football.
The side's leading goal scorer, Matthew Healy and nine-time 2023 best player, Zac Armer will be missing from the Baggies numbers on Sunday.
Thomas Cairns returns to the Swifts line up having been named best in five of his last six games.
Rupanyup has made four changes to its team.
Under 17s and reserves standout Cooper Reading returns to the seniors side alongside Scott Niewand and Jakob Davis, while, the Panther's vice captain, Daniel Schaper also comes in having missed round 16.
The Panthers biggest loss is that of Connor Weidemann who returns to Rebels camp.
Ins: Josh Roman, Allan McIntyre, Kane Williams, Corey Barrett, Flynn Loft
Outs: Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Jordan Baxter, Jack Butler, Cleve Hughes
Line-up: Lewis Thompson, Jesse Isse, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rockerbrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Allan McIntyre, Daniel Obst, Kane Williams, Harrison Evans, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Nathan Witherow, Corey Barrett, Flynn Loft, Jak Ryan
Ins: Alex Ross
Outs: Riley Dunlop
Line-up: Heath Shultz, Declan Busby, James Hallett, Michael Phelan, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Damian Cameron, Dylan Busby, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Daniel Schaper, Cooper Reading, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand
Outs: Jimmy Finnigan, Connor McKinley, Angus Burns, Connor Weidemann
Line-up: Cam Weston, Mitchel Musgrove, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Cooper Reading, Josh Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Joseph Tormey, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston
Ins: Thomas Cairns,
Outs: Matthew Healy, Zac Armer
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Max MacMahon, Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
