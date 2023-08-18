Emergency services were called into action on Wednesday afternoon after a Triple-zero call from a Horsham business.
Horsham Fire Brigade crews, Horsham police and paramedics were called to Hamilton Street after staff smelled a peculiar odour.
CFA District 17 Commander Lindsay Barry said three crews were called out to Harvey Norman just before 4pm.
"Emergency services were called out to a suspected gas leak," he said.
"Staff and customers were evacuated and the Horsham Fire Bridge was called out.
"Fortunately it was a false alarm. It was business as usual within no time."
Commander Barry said the emergency procedure was followed to a tee.
"It's important people in the community know that if they are concerned, they should call 000.
"With the best of intentions, we can attend, investigate, and if nothing is going on, we can move on."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser.
