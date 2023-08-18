Once scorned by many, those who served in the Vietnam War were honoured on Friday, August 18, as Australia marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the nation's involvement in the conflict.
Commemorative services were held nationwide, including at Sawyer Park, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia Wimmera sub-branch.
Sub-branch president Colin Hill emceed the commemoration, and Horsham Rural City Council councillor Les Power and new Horsham's Holy Trinity Lutheran Church pastor Hans Peethala spoke on the lasting sacrifices made by the men made over half a century ago.
About 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam; 523 were killed, including Private James McMillan of Horsham and Private Norman Hawker of Lillimur.
Some 15,000 were conscripted under the National Service Scheme.
Upon returning home, veterans experienced hostility from the community over their involvement in an unpopular conflict, including being spat on and having paint thrown on them during parades.
Mr Hill said the day was important for Vietnam veterans.
"It's very important to use because It's the one that you come together to remember those who served and importantly to to remember those who are now not with us, and those who did paid the supreme sacrifice," he said.
"We thank the federal government - back in 1984 when they made this day for us; we greatly appreciate it because we all are getting older now. It's important, like any theater of war, never to forget."
Mr Hill said the Vietnam War was abhorrent for both sides and was exacerbated after the soldiers came home.
"Vietnam was such a terrible war and the consequences after weren't good for use when we came back," he said.
"That's all finished, and we tremendously appreciate the support we get from the people."
Established in 1984, there are 37 members of the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia Wimmera sub-branch.
"We are a close knit group," he said. "We come together to support each other and at our age that important."
It is estimated more than 35,000 Australian Vietnam veterans are still living, with most aged 70 or older.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who will attend a commemorative service in Ipswich, paid tribute to the soldiers.
"Their experiences during and after the war are a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have served our country and the debt of gratitude we owe each and every one of our veterans," he said.
"It is important as Australians we know the stories of service in Vietnam and what our veterans faced when returned home."
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said when defence personnel returned home from Vietnam, many felt unsupported and unrecognised.
"In marking 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in Vietnam, we honour and thank all those who served and the sacrifices of their families," he said.
