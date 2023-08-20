Grampians Health Edenhope welcomed a new speech pathologist to its Health & Wellbeing Hub.
Joy Harwood will be visiting the hub weekly, brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to her role.
"In Year nine, I came across speech pathology and found it incredibly intriguing," Ms Harwood said.
"After spending three days of work experience with a speech pathologist in Ballarat during year ten, I was hooked.
BUSINESS AS USUAL: false alarm at Horsham business
"I cherish the diversity in my role as a speech pathologist, as no two days are the same. From working with 18-month-olds for language assessments to helping 90-year-olds with swallow assessments in aged care facilities, every experience is unique."
"I also love being actively involved in the community, reaching out to places like Edenhope on Thursdays or engaging with kindergartens through our School Readiness program during the week."
STATE OF EMERGENCY: SES personnel fear for organisation's future
Families interested in accessing the Edenhope speech pathology services can complete a self-referral by contacting the Edenhope Health and Wellbeing Hub at 5585 9830.
Referrals are also accepted from GPs, kinder teachers, allied health professionals, or Maternal and Child Health Nurses (MCHNs).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.