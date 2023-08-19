Ararat was at its unselfish best against Dimboola in round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 19.
At the full-time siren, the score was 6.7 (43)-18.19 (127) at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
The Rats got the first centre clearance through Ben Taylor as he sent his side deep into attack.
Dimboola repelled the first forward 50 entry, the football was locked in Ararat's forward half.
At the first opportunity, the Roos looked to run and carry off half-back to gain some momentum.
A turnover in the centre corridor led to the first goal.
Tom Williamson took an uncontested mark on the attacking side of the centre square and launched a long kick into the arc.
Tom Mills worked through a two-on-one situation in his favour and kicked from the forward pocket.
Mills made it two goals after being held in the goal square.
Tex Korewha made it three consecutive goals before the Roos replied.
Hayden Walters made a run-down tackle in the forward pocket before he converted the set shot.
Goals to Taylor and Williamson rounded out the first term as the Rats led by 21 points.
Dimboola coach Jack Landt was pleased by the ball movement but lamented his side's concentration at times.
"There are just a few lapses that make us pretty easy to score against," Landt said.
"If you're on the ball at forward stoppages, we've got to be more defensive."
Ararat linked play through the corridor with forward handballs early in the second term.
Korewha kicked his second as the Rats picked up from where they left off.
Matt Walder's side shared the football unselfishly, epitomised by a passage of play in the forward 50.
At least four short passes were used before Robert Armstrong chipped a pass to Matthew Spading 20 metres out.
Spalding kicked his second straight goal as the Rats led by 53 at the long break.
After the interval, Ararat continued to tick over the scoreboard.
The Rats kicked three goals in the first five minutes before the home side answered.
Three more goals to Dimboola's one were added before the last change.
Another goal was added to the margin as the minor premiers ran away with an 84-point win.
Matthew Rosier and Ben Miller finished atop the best for the Roos.
Dimboola will now turn its attention to an elimination final against Minyip Murtoa on Sunday, August 27.
Tex Korewha and Tom Mills booted five goals for the Rats.
Whilst Matthew Spalding has added six goals in the last two weeks.
Mills and Jake Robinson featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Warrack Eagles
Minyip Murtoa has held on in a low-scoring affair with Warrack.
The full-time score at Murtoa Recreation Reserve was 4.9 (33)-3.4 (22)
By the last change, Tim Mackenzie's side turned a one-point lead into an eight-point advantage.
The Burras scored the only three points of the last term.
Jye Walter kicked three of Minyip Murtoa's four goals.
Will Holmes and Mitch Johns finished atop the best.
Eagles forward Joseph McKinnon has kicked three goals in the last four matches.
Jacob Sobey and Declan Powell featured in the best.
Horsham Saints v Nhill Tigers
A six-goal second term has seen the Horsham Saints to a 29-point win over Nhill at Coughlin Park.
The full-time score was 16.6 (102)-10.13. (73).
Mitch Martin and Jarrod Garth kicked four goals for the Saints as the pair finished in the top two of the goal-kicking.
Captain Angus Martin and Jackson Davidson featured in the best.
Xavier Bone kicked three goals and finished the season with nine majors from 10 games.
Lucas Dahlenburg and Frazer Driscoll finished atop the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Demons
The Giants have rebounded after its round 17 defeat to record a 115-point win over Horsham.
Southern Mallee kept its foot down for the entirety of the contest, as it kicked 10 goals in the last term.
The full-time score at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve was 21.20 (146)-4.7 (31).
Tyler Lehmann and Ben McGee kicked four goals.
On his return, Rupert Sangster kicked three, as did Luke Mahony.
Jordan Motton was one of four goal kickers for the Demons.
Motton finished with 40 goals for the season.
Tyler Blake and Ben Lakin featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
