Rupanyup outclassed Kalkee in the first HDFNL Elimination Final on Saturday, August 19 2023, winning 57-28 in a clinic.
The Panthers came into the game as the underdogs, scraping into finals by just two premiership points; however, the side played like ladder leaders.
Playing in front of a sizeable home crowd, Rupanyup established control of the game from the first whistle, giving goal shooter Zanaiya Bergen multiple looks in the circle.
Bergen, and goal attack Bianca Drum, put the Kees on the backfoot early, linking up in the front third and rebounding strongly to create second and third chances for the Panthers.
At the other end of the court, Kalkees' Jenna Bywaters and Jarrah Martin squared off against the Panthers' defensive duo of Georgia Hiscock and Kayla Weidemann.
Weidemann cut out several passes intended for Martin, launching her team into attack. At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers led 16-9.
The second quarter was similar to the first, with Bywaters and Kees co-captain Amelia McRae running hard across the court, keen to cut the deficit.
Rupanyup's wing defence Tamika Mentha stood tall in the second, reading the play well and intercepting several passes intended for Bywaters and Martin.
Bergen enjoyed her best quarter of the game, shooting 10 goals at 83 per cent.
At the main break, it was 29-15, the Panthers ahead by 15.
Kalkee made several chances, bringing Lisa Fulton into goal shooter and Katie Ruwoldt into wing defence.
Fulton started strongly, scoring two quick goals, drawing a double team from Hiscock and Weidemann.
With one eye on the scoreboard, Kalkee's passes became longer, making it easier for Rupanyup to read the linear play.
Mentha, wing attack Ally Hiscock and centre Georgia Kramm, worked as one cohesive unit; passing in the midcourt was fast and efficient.
At the final break, the home side was ahead 41-19.
During the intermission, Kalkee coach Melissa Beddison told her players to hold their heads high and play with tenacity to the final whistle.
The Kees enjoyed their best quarter in the fourth, shooting nine goals from 12 attempts, with Bywaters shooting a perfect four from four.
Beddison moved Ruwoldt into goal keeper, and her duel with Bergman was a shining light; she rebounded strongly, intercepted several passes and earned numerous frees.
However, as the final whistle blew, it was Rupanyup celebrating, earning the right to play the winner of Sunday's game between Noradjuha-Quantong and Jeparit-Rainbow.
Bergen finished with 37 goals (72%) , Drum 22 goals (81%); Bywaters scored 14 goals (58%), Martin 7 goals (41%), and Fulton 7 (53%).
Kramm and Drum were best on the court for Rupanyup; Rianna Kuhne and McRae were best for Kalkee.
Kaniva Leeor United's B Grade has advanced into the semi-finals after defeating Edenhope-Apsley in HDFNL First Elimination final on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
The sixth-placed Cougars won 39-32 in a game decided in the second half.
KLU
came into the game with an 8-8 record, but they took the game to the 12-4 Saints and lead at the first break 8-7.
Cougars' goal attack Abby Croft found space frequently, creating mismatches across the court.
Edenhope-Apsley came back in the second, scoring 10 goals, with vice-captain Nashira Lees scoring seven goals from 10 attempts. At the main break, it was 17-17.
KLU came out strong in the third quarter; Croft and goal shooter Blair Burke scored 11 goals, while Lees and Sarah Hinge were limited to just eight shots on goal, scoring just five.
At the final break, the Cougars created a six-point lead.
The Saints made several changes, including Sarah Burgess coming on for Hinge.
Sarah Burgess shot a perfect six from six, but it was not enough, as KLU enjoyed its best offensive quarter, shooting 11 goals from 12 attempts.
Croft and Hailee Witmitz were best on the court for the Cougars, Lees and Sarah Domaschenz for the Saints.
Kaniva Leeor United also won the C Grade final, defeating Edenhope-Apsley 27-23.
Initially a shootout, the defence took over as the game settled.
Tahlia Pearson scored 21 goals for the Cougars, while wing attack Brodie Chaston and goal defence Jenna Eastick were named best on the court.
The Saints' Alex King was solid in front of goal, scoring 18 goals from 28 attempts; goal keeper Danielle Grindlay and wing attack Paris Hardwick were the best on court.
Edenhope-Apsley did not go home winless, with the C Reserve side defeating Laharum 30-25.
Saints' Wendy Cryer showed her experience, finding good positions and 21 shots on goal in the first half.
Cryer finished with 14 goals, while her teammate Abby Hepburn scored 13.
Demons' captain Gemma Hutchinson scored 13.
Jeparit-Rainbow's 17 & Under side has pulled off a comeback, defeating Natimuk United in the Elimination Final on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
The Storm came back from a six-goal deficit at halftime to win 25-24.
The Rams started strong; captain Olivia Sudholz commanded play from goal defence, cutting off passes and launching her team into attack. At halftime, the Rams were ahead 16-10.
The Storm were a different team in the second half. Captain Nekeisha Bastin ran hard, while Lilly Williams, who came off the bench into goal keeper, limited chances for the Rams.
Jeparit-Rainbow outscored Natimuk United 6-4 in the third quarter and came out firing in the last, shooting 9-4.
Williams's block gave her team possession, which turned into the winning goal.
Jeparit-Rainbow's 15 & Under team defeated Natimuk United 37-33 in a back-and-forth tussle between two evenly matched sides.
The Storm seized control in the second as captain Phoebe Bigham was clinical in front of goal.
The Rams clawed back in the second half, cutting a nine-point deficit in half by the final break.
Bigham finished with 30 goals, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Laharum won its 13 & Under game against Kalkee 30-21.
Goal shooter Sienna Wood scored 17 goals in the Demons' win.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
