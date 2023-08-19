The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers commanded the contest at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve to defeat Edenhope Apsley Saints convincingly in the first 2023 HDFNL elimination final on Saturday, August 19.
Early goals gave Noradjuha Quantong a lead.
The Bombers marked well and moved the ball with ease to snatch the games momentum.
The Saints were able to make authoritative advances, with Josh Roman playing a key role in the sides march though the forward flank.
But, the Saints struggled to convert field position into points with the Bombers' defence proving strong.
Edenhope Apsley were able to cork the Bombers flow of points and eventually the Saints broke through with to score and with momentum at their backs, more points followed.
At the first break the Bombers lead was still in tact but stood at only five points.
The contest remained tight when teams returned from the first break and points dried up.
Players were allowed little space and easy marks became a rarity, with both teams creating several turnovers and sending the opposition away from the goals without reward.
Eventually, Noradjuha Quantong broke the deadlock, and led at halftime by 23 points.
Noradjuha Quantong shot out of the halftime break, blasting two six pointers early to push it margin past 30 points.
Edenhope Apsley soon steadied the ship with a sturdy defence, and while marking out of its defensive end was once easy for Noradjuha Quantong, it was something the side began to struggle with.
Much of term was played just outside the Saints offensive 50 but neither team could affect the scores beyond the early minutes.
A 31 point margin stood for much of the term and was the difference when teams turned to the final change.
Edenhope Apsley's long search for it first goal since the opening quarter finally ended in the fourth, with some supporters ruing the side's inaccuracy around the goal square.
The Saints made 15 scoring shots for only 30 points, while Noradjuha Quantong made 12 scoring shots for 62 points.
An offensive surge halfway through the term spurred hope of an Edenhope Apsley comeback, but Noradjuha Quantong held the Saints at bay, winning, 10.2 (62) - 3.12 (30).
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers will now travel to Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Sunday, August 27, to take on the winner of tomorrows elimination match between the Swifts and Rupanyup in this year's semi final.
Noradjuha Quantong: Jason Kerr, Michael Phelan, Nigel Kelly, Jack Vague, Wade Francis, James Gregg
Edenhope Apsley: Bernard Kealy, Corey Williams, Nathan Witherow, Lewis Thompson, Jeremy Kealy, David McLeish
Noradjuha Quantong: Brock Orval, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, James Gregg (2), Damien Cameron, James Hallett (1)
Edenhope Apsley: Tim McIntyre, Allan McIntyre, Flynn Loft (1)
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
