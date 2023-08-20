Dimboola has finished its regular season with a 17-goal win over Ararat in round 18 of the WFNL on Saturday, August 19.
The full-time score at Dimboola Recreation Reserve was 62-45.
Ararat got off to a fast start as they scored three of the first five goals.
The Rats looked to change angles in its attacking third as shooters Laney McLoughlan and Annie Shea got early looks.
The ball remained in the goal ring as McLoughlan impacted the game with her rebounding.
Once the Roos got their hands on the ball, the pace through the mid-court increased as they looked to isolate Olivia Jorgensen on Bella Westbrook in the goal ring.
Dimboola led 17-14 at the first change.
Roos co-coach Ant Toet was pleased with the ball movement early.
"Moving the ball down the middle of the court is working well," Toet said.
"We need to put some more hands over the ball [in defence]. They're [shooters are usually dead-eyes."
On the back of Toet's instructions, Dimboola's defensive pressure lifted early in the quarter.
Turnovers were created in the centre third, and then the Roos were able to counter.
In Ararat's mid-court, Julia Harricks forced turnovers as the Rats remained in striking distance.
Dimboola led by five goals at half-time.
Rats co-coach Tahnee Walker was also happy with their movement.
"There was some very nice passages of play down the court," Walker said.
There was also a focus on limiting Roos' wing attacker Ashlee Morrish's delivery into the ring.
Dimboola's defence came to the fore again early in the third term.
Goal defender Holly Ross forced a turnover, as defence turned into attack in an instant.
The Roos rode the momentum as its lead was extended to nine goals late in the term.
Hannah Dubois was bought into the contest late in the quarter, which gave Dimboola more explosiveness through the mid-court.
Dimboola maintained its nine-goal advantage at the last change.
Walker wanted the Rats to employ lessons from throughout the season to reduce the margin, while the Roos wished to build its lead.
Both sides continued to cause turnovers in the last quarter.
In the Roos' attacking third, they continued to change the angles to allow Jorgensen and captain Billie Barber high-percentage looks at goal.
At the full-time siren, Dimboola's lead was extended to 17 goals.
Jorgensen shot 53 goals from 66 attempts for the Roos.
Barber was named in the best alongside wing defender Emma Griffiths.
Laney McLoughlan and Annie Shea were hard to split, with 24 and 21 goals respectively.
Shea was named in the best with centre Jesse Bligh.
Horsham Saints v Nhill Tigers
With a 12-goal win over Nhill, the Horsham Saints have claimed the minor premiership and have earnt a week off in the process.
The full-time score at St Brigid's Stadium was 52-40.
Abby Hallam shot 31 goals for the Saints.
Sophie Taylor's 21 goals saw her named in the best with wing attacker Megan Byrne.
Ruby James' 27 goals saw her pass the 200 mark for the regular season.
Mid-courters Ellen Bennett and Jasmine Talbot featured in the best.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Warrack Eagles
Warrack has claimed its first win for the season with a four-goal win over the Burras.
The full-time score at Murtoa Recreation Reserve was 45-49.
With 26 goals, Maddison Morgan finished with 363 for the season.
Alexandra Hanson and Lucy Brand finished in the best.
Amber O'Connor was lethal in the goal ring with 35 goals.
Jess Kelly and Jordan Hellier featured in the best.
Southern Mallee Giants v Horsham Demons
Horsham has prepared for its qualifying final with Stawell after a 34-goal win over Southern Mallee.
The full-time score at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve was 25-59.
Steph Thomson shot 18 goals for the Giants.
Centre and former Hatcher Medalist Jodie Hayes and Taya Horman finished in the best.
Georgia Batson's 39 goals saw her pass 500 for the season.
Jedda Heard and Casey Rentsch were featured in the best.
